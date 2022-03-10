Critics Choice Awards 2022: How to live stream, timings, date, and more about the event

The 27th Critics Choice Awards, set to be broadcast worldwide, is turning out to be the biggest one yet.

The Critics Choice Association announced on February 16, 2022 that their forthcoming awards ceremony will be televised live from events in both London and Los Angeles.

Commenting on the big night, Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, said in a lengthy statement,

"The role of the Critics Choice Awards in the entertainment world has grown exponentially over the past quarter-century. When the pandemic made us move our show date from its traditional kick off in January into the heart of the awards season, we felt the need to add a second stage in London to make sure that all our honorees would have the opportunity to participate in the live telecast. Two parties, two networks, two hosts — it’s going to be a heck of a night — on two continents.”

Date, time, and other details about the Critics Choice Awards 2022

When are the Critics Choice Awards 2022?

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards were initially slated for Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. They've subsequently been rescheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022.

To the misfortune of award-show addicts, that's the same date as the broadcast of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, informally known as "the British Oscars."

Where to watch the 2022 Critics Choice Awards?

TBS and The CW Network are teaming up in 2022 to broadcast a simulcast of the award show. Regarding the simulcasting, Berlin told Deadline,

“We are thrilled that TBS is going to be simulcasting the show and bringing it to an ever-widening audience. And this is very exciting news as Critics Choice grows into an ever bigger part of the awards season.”

Who is the host of the show this year?

Critics Choice @CriticsChoice Countdown is on! In just a few hrs announcing the nominees for the 27th Annual #CriticsChoiceAwards Winners will be revealed at the star-studded gala hosted by @TayeDiggs @nicolebyer @fairmontcenturyplaza broadcast LIVE on @thecw and @tbsnetwork Sun. Jan 9 Don’t miss it 🤩 Countdown is on! In just a few hrs announcing the nominees for the 27th Annual #CriticsChoiceAwards Winners will be revealed at the star-studded gala hosted by @TayeDiggs & @nicolebyer @fairmontcenturyplaza broadcast LIVE on @thecw and @tbsnetwork Sun. Jan 9 Don’t miss it 🤩🎬 https://t.co/expyFskp3p

Taye Diggs, who has hosted the show for the past three years, has been tapped to host it again in 2022—but this time, he'll be joined by Nicole Byer, who is best known for her position as host and judge of Netflix competition series Nailed It!.

Who are the nominees for awards this year?

Belfast and West Side Story had the most nominations by the Critics Choice Association, each with 11 nods, followed by Dune and The Power of the Dog, with ten nods each.

With eight nominations, HBO's fan-favorite family-business drama Succession leads the 2022 TV nominees, which were announced on December 6, 2021. Mare of Easttown and Paramount Plus' Evil shared for second place with five awards each.

Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Good Fight, This Is Us, and WandaVision are the third-most nominated TV shows with four nominations each.

Edited by Sabika