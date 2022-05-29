Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Since its release earlier this year, Heardle has become one of the most talked-about browser-based games on the internet, owing to its familiar premise and ability to engage players with a certain charm. Heardle adds a musical twist that makes it more attractive to music enthusiasts and regular players based on the famous word-guessing game Wordle.

The rules of the game are straightforward. Players are provided with a short clip from a song's intro and they have to guess the correct song using it. Each player is given six chances, with the clip's duration increasing with each failed attempt to help the players. The goal is to guess the song in as few attempts as possible.

But memorizing all the songs and their intros is not everyone's cup of tea. So to help fellow players out, here are some clues and, ultimately, the solution to the daily challenge of Heardle for May 29, 2022.

Heardle clues and solution for Sunday, May 29, 2022

Though the songs range from modern-day pop to old classics, the official website states that the songs for the daily challenge of Heardle are picked from a list of most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This means contemporary music listeners have the edge over other players in this regard.

These clues, as shared by Forbes, may be the push you need to nudge yourself in the right direction:

"This is listed as a pop song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1961. It reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the U.K. singles chart. It’s based in part on on "Plaisir d'amour,” a French love song written in 1784."

If this is not enough for you to guess the correct answer, remember that this is one of the most popular songs. Anyhow, the correct answer is shared below.

The solution for the daily challenge of Heardle for May 29, 2022, is Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley.

More about Can't Help Falling In Love

One of the most popular songs by one of the most popular artists of all time, Can't Help Falling In Love, is a pop ballad by Elvis Presley, released as a single from Blue Hawaii (1961). Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, and George David Weiss wrote the song. Gladys Music, Inc first published it.

It is based on an iconic 1784 French song, Plaisir d'amour, by Jean-Paul-Égide Martin. The song went on to become one of the century's greatest hits. It was also covered by numerous artists, big and small, including Bob Dylan. The song topped the British charts in 1962.

Elvis was known as one of the greatest performers in the world, and with the rise of the song's popularity, it slowly became Elvis' final act, making it all the more important. Ironically, the song never reached the top of US Billboards hot 100, but a cover of the song by British reggae band UB40 did reach the top of the chart.

The song is certified platinum and is widely considered one of the greatest songs. It ranks 403 on Rolling Stones' list of Greatest Songs of All Time.

Edited by Srijan Sen