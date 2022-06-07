Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

With a new day, it's time for a new daily challenge in the popular guessing game Heardle.

Over the rather short course of its existence, Heardle has become immensely popular among both music fans and trivia buffs. Released in early 2022, the game is a successful twist on the famous word-guessing game Wordle. The game is directed toward music enthusiasts and musicians, but it is fun to play for everyone.

The browser-based game is very simple to play. Players are given a short part of a song's intro, and by listening to it, they have to figure out the correct song. Each player gets a total of six chances to answer correctly, with the duration of the clip increasing on each failed attempt to help the player out. The goal of the game is to answer correctly in the least number of attempts.

As not players can pinpoint a song by a second or two of the intro, we have compiled the solution and the clues in this article. Read on for clues and a more detailed answer to today's Heardle. The answer for June 7, 2022, is When Doves Cry by one of the greatest artists of the era, Prince.

Heardle clues and solution, June 7, 2022

One of the more difficult things about this game is that the songs are picked at random from a large pool of songs, making it very difficult to predict. The official website of the game states that the songs are picked from the most-streamed songs of the past decade. While this does provide an advantage to contemporary music listeners, it is not ideal for every player.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that could help you in figuring out the correct answer:

"This is listed as a (deep breath) experimental pop/neo-psychedelia/soul/avant-pop/minimal/funk song on Wikipedia. Phew. It was released in 1984. This reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number four in the U.K. charts. This is a song by a solo artist who played every instrument on the recording. Oddly, there’s no bass line."

The clues point to a specific multi-instrumentalist virtuoso from the 1980s. If the clues are not enough to figure out the solution, scroll on for the correct answer.

The correct answer to today's daily challenge of Heardle is When Doves Cry by Prince. Read on for more details about the song.

More about When Doves Cry

When Doves Cry is the lead single from Prince's sixth studio album Purple Rain. Widely considered one of the best works of the American singer-songwriter, When Doves Cry was composed by Prince in a single night after Albert Magnoli, the director of Purple Rain (1984), asked Prince to write a song to match a particular segment of the film.

Per Nilsen, Prince's biographer mentioned that this song was inspired by Prince's relationship with Susan Moonsie.

When Doves Cry was a global hit. The song stayed at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 for five weeks, making it Prince's first single to do so. The song was also ranked number one for the entire year 1984.

The music video generated controversy, with many calling out the explicit nature of the video. When Doves Cry was ranked number 37 on Rolling Stones' 500 Greatest Songs of all time.

