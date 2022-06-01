Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Heardle has become one of the internet's most popular browser-based games. Similar to the highly entertaining game Wordle, this one asks players to guess the song's name from its intro in a matter of seconds. The player is given six chances to guess the title of the song.

Released in early 2022, Heardle was initially targeted toward a more niche audience, but it garnered a massive following rapidly. It includes a vast collection of songs from many iconic artists from several eras.

Now, read further ahead to find out the answer to today's Heardle daily challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Heardle @Heardle_app For those worried about streaks - don't worry, you can reveal the track and enter the answer as normal... For those worried about streaks - don't worry, you can reveal the track and enter the answer as normal...

According to the official website of the Heardle app, it curates songs from a list of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. So, music lovers who are aware of the current trends and keep track of contemporary artists' playlists might find it easier to play the game.

However, for those unable to identify the song by its intro, clues are provided that can help them guess the song. Check out some of the essential clues shared by Forbes to guide you in guessing the number:

''This is listed as an alternative rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1996 and reached number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 11 on the U.K. singles chart. It stayed at the number one spot in Canada for six weeks. This song was nominated for two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year. The album this song appears on was adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical.''

The clues are pretty simple and should help you figure out this charming rock number from the mid-90s that received critical acclaim at its release. If you still haven't guessed it, it's Ironic by Alanis Morissette.

Alanis Morissette's Ironic

For 90s kids, this catchy number might bring back many memories as it was highly popular back in the day, garnering praise from numerous contemporary music critics at the time. Released in February 1996, the song was a part of Morissette's widely acclaimed album, Jagged Little Pill.

An instant hit, the song was noted for its intriguing lyrics, igniting several discussions around its themes and meaning. However, following the 9/11 attacks, Clear Channel Communications flagged the song's lyrics as inappropriate.

Ironic was written by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, who also produced the song. The acclaimed music video of the song was directed by French filmmaker and photographer Stéphane Sednaoui. The charmingly entertaining video features Morissette in a double role, singing the song as she drives her car across a gorgeous landscape. The video was noted for its pleasant tone and picturesque location.

VH1 included the music video in its list of the Greatest Music Videos. Since its release, the song has been covered by various artists, including German metal musician Ji-In Cho and the famous Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far