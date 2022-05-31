Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Heardle has slowly made a name among the new browser-based gaming market with its quirky premise, inspired by the word-guessing game Wordle. Over the previous year, many such games came into existence but failed to make a mark.

Heardle, on the other hand, was primarily targeted at music enthusiasts but became an all-around game for players from all paths of work. The rules of the game are very straightforward. Players are given a clip from a song's intro, using which they have to guess the correct song.

Each player gets a total of six attempts to guess the song correctly. With each failed attempt, the duration of the song increases to make it easier for the player. The aim is to guess the song in as few attempts as possible.

However, we understand that not every player has extensive knowledge of music and intro memorization. So, to guide you on your Heardle quest, here are some clues and, ultimately, the solution to today's Heardle daily challenge.

Heardle clues and solution for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Though one of the challenges of the game is the random selection of the songs, there is a pattern that the daily challenge follows.

According to the game's official website, the songs are selected from a pool of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This naturally leaves contemporary music enthusiasts at an advantage.

Here are some clues for the daily challenge of Heardle for May 31, 2022, as shared by Forbes, to help you along the way:

"This is listed as a R&B/hip-hop song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2003. It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the U.K. singles charts. This was the debut single for this artist, however, they’ve enjoyed massive success with other projects. Some might say they got lucky with some of their other collaborations."

The clues should help you figure out the correct answer as it is one of the more popular songs from the 2000s. However, if you're still having trouble, feel free to scroll on for the correct answer.

The answer for today's Heardle is Frontin by Pharell featuring Jay-Z.

More about Frontin

The debut single by American rapper, singer, and recording artist Pharell Williams, Frontin, is one of the most popular R&B songs from the early 2000s. Williams wrote the song and produced it with his hip-hop collective.

Before the release of the song, Williams identified himself purely as a producer and not an artist. However, he went on to release his album in 2006, titled In My Mind.

The song's title roughly translates to 'facade.' It was also influenced by The Beatles' In My Life. The music video for the song was filmed in Miami, Florida. In a recent interview with Clash Magazine, he revealed that he originally wrote Frontin for Prince.

He said:

"All of my biggest songs were songs that I did with or for other people. Collaboration has always been part of my DNA. And, to be clear and to be honest, songs that I ended up putting out by myself were always songs that I wrote for other people. I made ‘Frontin’ for Prince, and even ‘Happy’, I wrote that for CeeLo [Green]."

Frontin peaked at number five on US Billboard Hot 100.

