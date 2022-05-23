Today's Heardle answer: Monday, May 23, 2022

In today's day and age, simple browser-based games are becoming increasingly popular among players. Heardle is one such title that has received massive popularity since its inception earlier this year.

Based on the familiar premise of the word-guessing game Wordle, Heardle is targeted toward music enthusiasts and avid listeners. The game is relatively simple. It just adds a musical twist to the word-guessing formula.

Players are provided with a short clip with a part of a song's intro, and they have to guess the correct song from this. Each user is given six chances to guess the right answer, with the clip's duration increasing with each failed attempt.

The goal is to guess the song in the least number of attempts.

But not everyone has the trivia skills or music knowledge to know every song by its intro. So, here are some clues and, ultimately, the solution to today's Heardle for users having a rough time in today's round.

Heardle clues and solution for May 23, 2022

According to the description on the game's official website, the songs for the daily challenge are picked from a list of most-streamed songs over the last decade. It means gamers with a good sense of contemporary music have a greater chance of winning this game.

Here are some clues for today's Heardle, as shared by Forbes, to help readers figure out the correct answer:

"This is listed as an R&B/soul/jazz song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2004. It reached number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 18 on the U.K. singles chart. It stayed at the top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for six weeks. This song won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. It was inspired by the death of Aaliyah."

If individuals are still unsure about today's solution, the correct response is shared below.

The correct answer for today's Heardle is If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys.

More about If I Ain't Got You

If I Ain't Got You is one of the most popular songs by American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. It was a part of her second studio album titled The Diary of Alicia Keys (2003).

The song, released in September 2004, was inspired by certain events in Keys' life, including the death of Aaliyah and the 9/11 attacks.

Released as the second single from the album, If I Ain't Got You became an instant hit, peaking at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100. It remained on top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart for six weeks, making it a massive hit. The song received two Grammy nominations and even won one.

Although Keys says that this was one of her favorite compositions, she nearly gave the song away to Christina Aguilera. In an interview with Stereogum, she said:

"I think we were on the same label at the time. She asked, 'would you write something for me?' And then it came through so many emails. What a voice! I know I could write something fire for her. So time passed, and I hadn't written the song yet. And [the label] was like, 'Do you have anything for Christina.' I remember I had just recently written If I Ain't Got You."

Keys' A&R opposed this decision, and she ended up keeping it for herself.

