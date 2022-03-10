Athleta x Alicia Keys: Where to buy, price, and more about singer's limited edition collection

Athleta x Alicia Keys launched a limited edition collection on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The line celebrates "Power of She," and has been released in honor of International Women's Day, which also coincides with the date of the launch.

The 15-time Grammy winner also debuted her graphic novel on March 1, 2022, Girl on Fire, a coming-of-age novel surrounding the female character Lolo Wright. After an impactful novel where she displays a girl in power, she is ready to release an activewear line for women, from her collaboration Athleta x Alicia Keys.

More about Athleta x Alicia Keys Collection

The news of the Athleta x Alicia Keys collaboration was first announced on January 25, 2022, in a press release made by Athelta via PR Newswire. In a press release, Alicia Keys spoke about the idea behind the collection and how she wanted women to feel powerful in their own skin. She said,

“It’s time to thrive – not just to survive – and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin.”

So, for International Women's Day, Altheta x Alicia Keys released their first series of ready-to-wear collections. The collection will be very inclusive in sizes, ranging from XXS to 3XL, and will be available on the official website, athleta.gap.com, as well as retail stores of the brand.

This limited run collection brings together Alicia's style with Athleta's designs, which are consciously inclusive, and provides women an opportunity to be free and breathe in their clothes.

The collection starts with a price range of $59 with the Keys Aurora Tank and goes up till $209 for the Keys Utility Jumpsuit. Other than these two items, there are several options available in this 40-piece collection by Athleta x Alicia Keys.

The collection includes, Keys Elation Bras, which has cup sizes from A-DD and costs $64, Keys Sleep Sets which includes shorts and top for $64 each, Keys Relaxed Crop Tee which are for $64. Bodysuits, Rib Shorts, and Ribbed Crop Tanks are each available for $69 each.

Keys Elation Tights are available in two colors for $109 each, whereas, Wide-leg Pants and Hoodies are available for $139 each. Lastly, Keys Maxi Robe and Utility Pants retail for a price of $179 each. The collection also includes a single Key Sling Bag to add to the accessory section of the line, which is for $149 USD.

Alicia Keys also teased the collection herself on her official Instagram handle, wearing the Keys Utility Jumpsuit in the Raspberry Fushcia colorway from the Athleta x Alicia Keys line.

