Today's Heardle answer: Monday, May 30, 2022

With simple browser-based games going viral in the social media era, games like Heardle have gained prominence. Released at the beginning of 2022, Heardle quickly became very popular. With a premise like Wordle, the game is highly engaging and interesting.

The rules of the game are quite simple. Much like the word-guessing game Wordle, the goal of Heardle is to figure out the song of the day by listening to a part of the intro that is provided at the beginning of the challenge. Players have six attempts in total to guess the song, with the duration of the clip increasing after every failed attempt. Needless to say, the goal of the game is to guess the correct song in as few attempts as possible.

Since not all players can memorize songs by their intros, especially when they are from a variety of different genres and artists, some clues might be useful along the way. If the clues are insufficient, the answer is also shared below.

Heardle clues and solution for Monday, May 30, 2022

The official website of the app says that the songs are picked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the previous decade. As a result, the songs tend to be recognizable for players who love listening to music. However, there is no denying that contemporary music lovers have an advantage.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that may be useful in guessing the correct answer for today's daily challenge of Heardle:

"This is listed as a hard rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1980. It reached number 37 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It didn’t chart on the U.K singles chart until a re-release in 2012, when it reached number 27. This is the title track of the second best-selling album of all time."

This should help you figure out the correct song. The song has one of the most famous intros of all time by an iconic band that continues to be a part of rock vocabulary. In case you still can't figure out the song, read on to find out the answer.

Today's Heardle solution is Back in Black by AC/DC.

More about Back in Black

One of the most iconic rock anthems of all time, AC/DC's Back in Black was released in 1980 as a part of the band's seventh studio album of the same name. The opening guitar riff of Back in Black is considered one of the most popular intros of all time. The song was written as a fitting tribute to the band's former singer Bonn Scott who passed away in 1980.

Brian Johnson, who replaced Bonn Scott, gave the iconic vocal rush to this song and also helped write the lyrics. Speaking to Mojo magazine about writing the song, Johnson said:

"They said, 'it can't be morbid – it has to be for Bon and it has to be a celebration...I thought, 'Well no pressure there, then' (laughs). I just wrote what came into my head, which at the time seemed like mumbo, jumbo. 'Nine lives. Cats eyes. Abusing every one of them and running wild.' The boys got it though. They saw Bon's life in that lyric."

Back in Black reached number 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

