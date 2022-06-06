Today's Heardle answer: Monday, June 6, 2022

With a new daily challenge ahead, Heardle fans should already be on their quest to figure out the answer for June 6, 2022.

Heardle is one of the most popular games of recent times, thanks to its quirky premise and its musical twist on the popular word-guessing game Wordle. The browser-based game has been growing in popularity since its release earlier this year.

Out of all the games that tried to replicate Wordle's charm, Heardle has been the most successful.

LEɅH ⚡️ @LeahEchelon me tweeting out the song names the instant they start feels like I’m repeatedly playing Heardle me tweeting out the song names the instant they start feels like I’m repeatedly playing Heardle 😂

While Heardle may seem to be targeted towards music enthusiasts and avid listeners at first glance, the game is all-around fun for anyone who tries it.

The rules of the game are relatively simple. Players are presented with a part of a song's intro. They have to guess the correct song using the clue.

With each failed attempt, the duration of the clip increases. A player's goal is to guess the correct answer in as few attempts as possible.

Heardle clues and solution for Monday, June 6, 2022

The official website of Heardle states that the songs for the daily challenges are picked from a list of the most-streamed songs over the past decade. Though this should make things easier for everyone, it is especially advantageous for contemporary music fans and enthusiasts.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that may help you figure out the answer to today's Heardle:

"This is listed as a rock/rock and roll/power pop song on Wikpedia. It was released in 1964. It reached number one on both the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and U.K. singles chart. Van Halen also scored a hit with a cover of this song."

Additionally, a 1990 film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts has the same title as the song.

If you are still unsure about this very popular song, scroll down to find out the answer.

The correct answer to the daily challenge of June 6, 2022, is Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison.

More about Oh, Pretty Woman

Known for its very famous intro riff, Oh, Pretty Woman is a song by the American singer and songwriter Roy Orbison.

Originally released in 1964, the song managed to stay at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It was written by Roy Orbison and Bill Dees.

One of the prime inspirations for the song was Orbison's wife, Claudette Frady. The record sold over seven million copies and marked the peak of Orbison's career.

Speaking about the song's composition, co-writer Bill Dees recalled:

"He [Orbison] turned to me with the guitar lick, and he said, 'I feel like I need to say something while they're playing [that guitar lick].' I said, 'Well, you're always saying [the word] mercy. Why don't you say mercy?' You know, I said, 'Every time you see a pretty girl you say mercy.'"

Oh, Pretty Woman was later used in the 1980 film Pretty Woman, which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. It is considered one of the most influential songs of all time.

