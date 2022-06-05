Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, June 5, 2022

With a new daily challenge on June 5, 2022, Heardle players may already be looking for the answer to today's question. The answer to today's relatively difficult Heardle question is Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye.

Heardle has slowly become one of the most sought-after games since its release earlier this year. Though it is not the first game to try and replicate the charm of the word-guessing game Wordle, it is certainly the most successful one. Though the game seems primarily targeted towards musicians and music enthusiasts, it is all-around fun for anyone involved.

The rules of the game are relatively simple. Players are given a short clip from a song's intro and they have to guess the song correctly. The size of the clip increases with every successive failed attempt. The goal of the player is to guess the correct song in as few attempts as possible. As not every player has the knowledge of all song intros, here are some clues that may help out in the process. The solution is also provided below.

Heardle clues and solution for Sunday, June 5, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs are picked at random from a pool of most-streamed songs from the past decade. This automatically gives an advantage to music enthusiasts and contemporary music fans.

The clues to the daily challenge of June 5, 2022, as shared by Forbes, are:

"This is listed as a post-disco/soul/funk song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1982. It reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the U.K. singles chart. This was named by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of the 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll."

If the clues are not enough to guess the song, scroll down for the solution to the daily challenge of today's Heardle.

The correct response for Heardle for June 5, 2022 is Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye.

More about Sexual Healing

Sexual Healing was the first single by Marvin Gaye after he departed from his long-term record label Motown. The song was a part of Gaye's seventeenth and final studio album from 1982, Midnight Love. It is widely considered one of Gaye's most influential songs as well as one of the greatest of all time.

Sexual Healing has been described as funk, post-disco, and soul song. Smooth Radio described the song's purpose, saying:

"Marvin Gaye had built a reputation for being a 'ladies man' (writing 'Let's Get It On' certainly makes a case for it), but always struggled with the conflict of his religious beliefs and his outwardly s*xual persona. He was the son of a preacher, was himself a devout Protestant Christian, but had his most success with songs that focused on his s*xual desire."

Speaking further about the song's inspiration, it said:

"During early studio sessions for what was going to be 1982 Midnight Love, Gaye was visited in Ostend by writer David Ritz who wanted to write his autobiography. Ritz saw Marvin's unusually large pornography collection and joked he was in need of some "s*xual healing", which as we now know became the track's title and lyrical inspiration."

Sexual Healing was ranked number 233 in the Rolling Stones' 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

