Today's Heardle answer: Saturday, June 4, 2022

The fan-favorite online guessing game Heardle is back with yet another daily challenge for June 4, 2022. Released earlier this year as a spin-off for Wordle, Heardle has become a daily activity for all its fans, helping people discover new tracks and develop a unique taste in music.

To make it as challenging as possible for all participants and music enthusiasts, Heardle asks people to identify the day's song just by listening to the first few seconds of the track. No more than six attempts are allowed to properly identify the day's music for each person. A brief introduction to the music that will be played throughout the game follows the opening credits.

Upon listening to the first section of the introduction, participants will have the option to either skip forward or make a guess after it has ended. More portions of the song's opening will be revealed if incorrect answers or omissions are made.

While some find it easy to guess the song immediately, others find it challenging even after listening to all six sections of the beginning, while trying to figure out specific songs. Participants can also input words from the initial section of the day's song into the input box, which will show a list of tracks. The next step is to choose a song from the drop-down menu and provide one's prediction.

Today's Heardle answer for Saturday, June 4, 2022

Without further delay, let's jump into the clues for today's Heardle and make it a tad bit easier for those who are either new to the game or are struggling to guess the correct song. According to Forbes, the clues for June 4, 2022 are:

"This is listed as a pop-soul/dance-pop/R&B song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1995. It was a number one hit in the U.S. and reached number four on the U.K. singles charts. This was only the second song ever to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after Michael Jackson’s You Are Not Alone."

For those still finding it difficult to guess it, the answer to today's Heardle challenge is mentioned below:

The correct answer is Fantasy by Mariah Carey.

More on Mariah Carey's 1995 hit Fantasy

Fantasy was recorded and released in 1995 as part of American singer/song-writer Mariah Carey's fifth studio album titled Daydream. Released by Columbia records on August 23 of the above mentioned year, the classic, hit pop/R&B song was the lead single of Carey's album.

Co-written by Carey and Dave Hall, the song's lyrics chronicle the tale of a woman who is in love with a man, and soon begins to fantasize about an unachievable romance with him every time she sees him. The single Fantasy was met with widespread acclaim from music critics, who praised the track's production and lyrics, as well as Carey's vocal performance and the track's musical evolution.

Mariah Carey Charts @chartmariah Mariah Carey's “Fantasy” received over 280 THOUSAND streams on Spotify yesterday. Mariah Carey's “Fantasy” received over 280 THOUSAND streams on Spotify yesterday. https://t.co/YOrIVWP43O

Soon after its release, the single became a worldwide hit, reaching the top 10 in 13 countries while simultaneously breaking records in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. In the United States, Fantasy was the first single released by a female artist and the second overall to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list. It also remained at the top of the chart for an unprecedented eight weeks in a row.

Needless to say, the iconic song has been a hit ever since its release in the mid-90s and still remains at the top of the charts and in the hearts of classic pop fanatics.

As Mariah Carey's iconic single Fantasy marks the #99 Heardle, the upcoming one is expected to be a challenge worthy of a milestone. Stay tuned for more Heardle clues and answers.

