Wordle #350 answer for Saturday, June 4

Wordle has been updated with a new word for players to guess. The game, which started as a personal project, took over the world due to its ingenuity. The rules are fairly simple, making it easy for new players to join in at any time.

Many new players take the aid of the internet to find hints for the answers to get better accustomed to the challenge. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #350 rhymes with "broth"

1) The word begins with the letter F

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter H

Today's answer is a common word that rhymes with the word "broth," but it might be a tad difficult to guess. The solution for June 4 is "froth."

According to Merriam Webster, "froth" refers to "bubbles formed in or on a liquid."

How did Wordle enter the world of online games?

Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle created the game after being inspired by his wife Palak Shah's love for word games and riddles. He created the first prototype in 2013. However, he abandoned it soon after because the game simply did not turn out to be engaging. Firstly, the word list was huge and littered with outdated, absurd words that were too difficult to guess. Secondly, players could play the game without any limitations every day which inevitably made it boring.

Shah and Wardle decided to modify the game during the COVID-19 quarantine. They dealt with the aforementioned issues and made the game more enjoyable. After it became widely popular among their friends, peers and family, Wardle decided to release the game publicly in October 2021.

Wordle went viral only a few weeks after its release. Millions of users started playing the game, which triggered the interest of The New York Times who wished to acquire it. The news website wanted to include the game as a paid feature on their website, but Wardle was against the idea. He struck a deal with the NYT to keep the game unpaid and ad-free for the players. It was eventually sold for a low seven-figure amount and currently resides in the Gameplay section of the NYT website.

Guess movie names in Moviedle

Numerous Wordle spinoffs keep popping up every day. While every other version is trying to be tougher than the last one, Moviedle comes as one of the most fun variations of the game.

Creator Jeremy Toeman of AugX Labs said that he wanted to create a game that could be enjoyed by everyone. He described the idea behind the game as:

"Moviedle doesn’t have to be the hardest game. It just has to be fun.”

The game is based on movies, similar to another spinoff called Framed. A noticeable difference between them, however, is that while Framed shows only six frames from a movie, while Moviedle plays the entire movie within a second.

The idea works because the movies featured in the game are usually very popular. So, people who have seen the movie can recognize it from a one-second speedrun. Players can slow down the video with every wrong or skipped attempt adding an extra second. They have a total of six attempts to guess the correct answer.

