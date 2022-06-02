Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Heardle has slowly become one of the most popular browser-based games since its release in early 2022. Though many games tried to replicate the charm of the popular word-guessing game Wordle, none were as successful as this musical twist on the popular premise of Wordle that has worked brilliantly to captivate players from around the world.

The rules of this game are fairly simple. Players are provided with a short clip from the song's intro and they have to figure out the correct song from it. Each player is given a total of six chances to guess the song, with the duration of the clip increasing with each failed attempt. The primary goal of a player is to guess the song in the least number of attempts.

Since this is a daunting task, with songs from various genres, generations, and artists, here are some clues that may help you figure out the correct answer. If all else fails, the answer for the daily challenge of Heardle is also provided in this article. Scroll further to find out.

Heardle clues and solution for Saturday, May 28, 2022

The songs for the daily challenge are selected at random from a pool of most-streamed songs over the past decade, according to the official website of Heardle. This naturally proves advantageous to contemporary music fans and enthusiasts compared to people who listen to a less or a moderate number of songs.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, to help you on your Heardle journey:

"This is listed as a rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1977. It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number eight on the U.K. singles chart. This song won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1978."

These clues should help you figure out the solution for today's daily challenge as this is one of the most common songs in rock history. So before you advance to the solution, maybe try listening to the intro carefully. The answer lies there.

If you're still having trouble pinpointing the correct answer, the solution is shared below.

The correct answer for today's daily challenge is Hotel California by The Eagles.

More about Hotel California

One of the most talked-about rock songs in the history of music, Hotel California by The Eagles, has aged perfectly to become a benchmark in rock history. Originally released as a single in February 1977, it was also part of their fifth studio album, also titled Hotel California. The song was written by Glenn Frey, Don Felder, and Don Henley. Joe Walsh also contributed by providing the idea for the dual descending arpeggio.

Don Henley sang the vocals for the original recording, and the song concluded with a dual guitar solo by Don Henley and Joe Walsh. The guitar solo of the song is also widely considered to be one of the greatest in rock history and a staple for guitar players. In fact, the guitar solo was voted the best guitar solo of all time by readers of Guitarist.

In a 2013 documentary, Glenn Frey mentioned that the song was about "a journey from innocence to experience ... that's all." The lyrics have always been a source of intrigue to listeners and critics, with many relating it to drug use.

It reached number one on Billboard's Hot 100.

Tune in tomorrow for another round of Heardle.

