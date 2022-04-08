Who is Deacon Frey? Glenn Frey's son exits Eagles after five years

The late singer and Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey, will now leave the band after being his father's replacement since 2017. On April 6, the band announced Frey's departure through their official website and social media accounts.

The Eagles' official statement addressing the news mentioned:

"Frey has devoted the past 4½ years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path. We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead."

The band also expressed their gratitude towards the 28-year-old singer who stepped in to carry on the Eagles' legacy as a replacement for his late father. Deacon filled in for Glenn Frey for almost four and a half years after his father's demise in 2016.

What is known about Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey?

Deacon Frey is the son of Glenn Frey and Cindy Millican and reportedly has two siblings. The 28-year-old is mostly known for his father's legacy and for joining the Eagles as a guitarist and singer.

Since July 2017, Frey has contributed to singing multiple Eagles songs in the band's live concerts. Deacon Frey's first concert with the Eagles was reported to be the Classic West festival at Dodger Stadium. Prior to his association with the band, Frey had not been very popular, unlike his father. However, it seems that Frey's first foray into fame came after he continued in his father's footsteps with the Eagles.

Potential reason behind Deacon Frey's departure from the Eagles

The news of his departure comes after a previous report stated that Frey had been ill around last autumn/fall. This reportedly caused the singer to drop out of the band's tour throughout California. Furthermore, Frey has also not been present for the band's new tours, which commenced this February.

Meanwhile, a recent statement from the Eagles insinuated that Deacon Frey would pursue his career in the music industry outside of continuing his father's band and legacy. The band's statement mentioned:

"We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead."

As of now, no further details have been disclosed by the Eagles or Frey.

While Deacon Frey seems to be developing his career in the music industry, his departure from the Eagles seems to be on good terms. In the Eagles' statement, they mentioned that Frey could join them on-stage "at any future concerts, if he so desires."

Edited by Siddharth Satish