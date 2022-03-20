Why is Will Butler leaving Arcade Fire? Musician announces departure from band after 20 years

Will Butler has bid farewell to Arcade Fire. The 39-year-old broke the news via Twitter on March 19.

In a series of tweets, the multi-instrumentalist revealed that he left the band towards the end of 2021. He wrote:

"Hi friends – I’ve left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things."

Butler even memorialized Dr. Paul Farmer, the founder of the health care nonprofit, Partners in Health. The band has been heavily involved in the organization’s efforts over the last few years.

Butler said:

"I’ll still be working with PLUS1 and Partners in Health – and the many activists and good humans and elected officials I’ve met – to give people material help; to build better systems of health, justice and government; to try to live up in some way to Paul’s example."

Reasons behind Will Butler’s departure

Although Will Butler has left Arcade Fire, the reasons behind his decision remain unknown.

According to his tweets, he is currently working on a new record, composing music for a play by David Adjmi, and planning performances for summer 2022.

He concluded his Twitter thread saying:

"Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years. I’ll be around! See you around!"

Will Butler joined Arcade Fire in 2003 (Image via Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

Will Butler joined Arcade Fire in 2003 after multi-instrumentalist Brendan Reed's exit from the group. He has contributed to every album since the band's debut with Funeral in 2004.

Butler contributed to Arcade Fire’s upcoming album The Lightning I, II, scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.

Apart from working with Arcade Fire, Butler has released three solo albums.

His debut solo album Policy was released on March 3, 2015, and was accompanied by an international tour with Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara.

Butler was even nominated for an Academy Award in 2014 for his work on the original score of the 2013 science-fiction romantic comedy-drama, Her.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh