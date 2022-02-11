Who was Ian McDonald? Tributes pour in as 'King Crimson' and 'Foreigner' co-founder dies aged 75

Multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald passed away on February 9 at 75. He was mostly known for his co-founding roles in King Crimson and Foreigner.

The news was confirmed in a press release which stated that Ian passed away peacefully on Wednesday in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family.

McDonald's cause of death remains unknown, and further details are yet to be revealed.

Everything known about Ian McDonald

Born on June 25, 1946, he initially served in the British Army for five years as a bandsman. Ian was an expert in the classical orchestra to dance bands to rock and was originally a member of the rock band King Crimson in 1969.

Ian and drummer Michael Giles later left the band and formed a group that released an album called McDonald and Giles. Although he reappeared in King Crimson in 1974, he failed to rejoin as a full member since another founding member, Robert Fripp, decided to split the band.

McDonald then became a founding member of the rock band Foreigner in 1946 and played guitar, woodwinds, and keyboards. He was a session musician and was featured in the recording of the single by T. Rex, Get It On, and recordings by other artists like Linda Lewis and Christine Harwood.

He then released a solo album called Drivers Eyes in 1999. Ian then played saxophone and flute on songs like Judy Dyble's Talking With Strangers. He made a guest appearance with Asia in July 2009 during their opening set for Yes at Upper Darby's Tower Theater.

The Osterley, Middlesex, native then made guest appearances on An Intimate Evening with Keith Emerson and Greg Lake in May 2010 and played flute alongside sharing lead vocals with Greg Talk on I Talk to the Wind.

Ian McDonald was a founding member of two rock bands (Image via Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

He provided saxophone, flute, and percussion textures to Third International's debut album, Beautiful Accident, in 2010.

Ian started working with the directors of New York City's Frog and Peach Theatre Company, Lynnea Benson and her husband Ted Zurkowski, in 2010. He collaborated with Ted and composed and performed guitar and piano in a few Shakespearean productions and readings.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Ian McDonald was an expert in playing different musical instruments because of which he had a huge fan following. The public and other well-known personalities expressed their grief on social media after hearing about his death:

Man, Ian McDonald. Imagine living on earth, creating an entire musical genre out of thin air and leaving behind probably the most significant recording of a mellotron in human history. Ian McDonald did it right man.

The famous musician is survived by his son Maxwell McDonald. Further details on his personal life are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer