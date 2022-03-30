FrontRow to launch K-edu app The Director for Hallyu fans wanting to work in the K-pop industry

K-pop lovers who want to live or work in South Korea will soon get to learn the language, the culture, and the behind-the-scenes of the music industry with professionals themselves.

South Korea’s FrontRow will be launching The Director, the first global K-content-related platform that will help Hallyu lovers across the world learn the ropes through a series of lectures from famous K-pop industry professionals. With the ever-rising popularity of idol groups, The Director app will serve as a guide for fans who are keen to take their love for K-pop to the next level.

For fans who want to pursue a career in the Korean entertainment industry, or just learn how the behind-the-scenes of the industry looks in reality - FrontRow’s The Director has an incredible lineup of speakers who will share it all, along with their personal journeys and tips.

Some of the speakers include professionals who have worked with BTS, BLACKPINK, ITZY, a gayageum artist, a Squid Game actor, and even a participant from Show Me the Money 10.

FrontRow’s new K-edu platform The Director will teach K-pop lovers how to pursue a career in South Korea

FrontRow's K-edu platform, The Director

The boom of Korean idol groups has led to an increase in South Korea's soft power. From Korean food and beauty products to the language, the demand for anything Korea-related on the global stage rises daily. Many fans wish to work in the K-pop industry and consistently look to upskill themselves, but the lack of consultation makes them reach a dead end.

With FrontRow’s global K-edu platform, The Director, industry professionals will share their personal stories with Hallyu lovers and help them pursue a career in South Korea. They will also share tips on how to overcome challenges and the cultural shocks that one might face in the industry.

The Director will have an exciting lineup that will cater to fans’ needs. Ranging from different fields in the Korean entertainment industry, they will share their tips on how one can begin their journey in their respective fields and get multiple steps closer to living their dream in South Korea.

Show Me the Money 10's participant James An is one of the speakers who will share his experience of becoming a rapper after moving to a whole new country. His lectures will focus on people wanting to pursue a career as an artist, teaching them how to start and overcome challenges.

Hip-hop artist James An (Image via The Director)

Kim Balko, a visual director and stylist who has worked with idol groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK, will share her experience and give learners a reality check of the industry. She will share her expertise on working in the K-pop industry and tips on Korean culture.

K-pop visual director and stylist Kim Balko (Image via The Director)

Singer-songwriter Shorelle is also one of the most prominent speakers on The Director. She has worked for multiple K-pop artists such as ITZY, SNSD’s Taeyeon, Oh My Girl, and CIX.

Singer-songwriter Shorelle (Image via The Director)

Actor John D. Michaels came into the limelight as VIP 1 in Netflix’s hit Squid Game, but the actor has been in the Korean entertainment scene since 2016. The actor, who has been a part of Taxi Driver, Peninsula, Hot Stove League, and more, will also share tips on how to pursue a career in South Korea.

Actor John D. Michaels (Image via The Director)

For musicians and artists, the famous gayageum, traditional Korean zither with 12 strings, player Youngjae Cho will share her experience and tips on laying the foundation for her career in the Korean industry.

Gayageum player Youngjae Cho (Image via The Director)

Most importantly, K-pop fans will also learn about the behind-the-scenes production of their favorite idol group’s songs and their culture, both in reality and in-depth.

FrontRow will announce the second round of the speakers' lineup shortly. The platform, The Director, will launch soon on Apple’s App Store worldwide in March.

Edited by Sabika