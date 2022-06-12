Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 cast list: Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai and others star in Starz drama series

Take a trip back in time with Starz's upcoming series titled Becoming Elizabeth. An exploration of Elizabeth's younger days in the House of Tudor, the series was created by Anya Reiss and produced by Lisa Osborne. The show promises to look at how Queen Elizabeth I came onto the throne and facilitated her transformation from an orphaned teenager to a woman tangled in the politics of the English court.

Becoming Elizabeth: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Starz's historical drama Becoming Elizabeth is all set to air on Sunday, June 12 at 9 PM ET/PT. The trailer for the eight-episode series was released in April and introduced viewers to Queen Elizabeth I. It showcased the moment she knew that she was going to be the one sitting on the throne.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg (Fury, “Charité,” “Genius”), was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward, played by Oliver Zetterström (The Midnight Gang, “The Romanoffs”), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary, played by Romola Garai ("The Hour," "The Miniaturist”) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country."

Take a look at the stunning cast of Becoming Elizabeth.

Alicia von Rittberg as Queen Elizabeth I

German actress Alicia von Rittberg is best known for her work in Fury, Charité, Barbara, Our Kind of Traitor, Rate Your Date, Resistance, Genius, The Old Fox and several other British and German projects. Her accolades include a Bavarian TV award, a Günter Rohrbach Film Award, a New Faces Award, a Bambi Award and a Seoul International Drama Award.

Alicia von Rittberg will be seen portraying the role of Queen Elizabeth I in the series Becoming Elizabeth. Her character was the Queen of England and Ireland from 1558 until her death in 1603.

Romola Garai as Queen Mary I

Romola Garai is a British actress and film director who has appeared in Amazing Grace, Atonement, As You Like It, The Other Man, Glorious 39, Emma, The Hour and The Crimson Petal and the White among several other well-known projects. She has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award twice and a BAFTA award.

Garai will be seen portaying the role of Queen Mary I in Starz's Becoming Elizabeth. Her character was best known for her vigorous attempts to reverse the English Reformation during her father Henry VIII's reign.

Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr

English actress Jessica Raine is best known for starring in Call the Midwife, An Adventure in Space and Time, Benjamin, Carmilla, Doctor Who, Partners in Crime, and Informer, among several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Catherine Parr in the upcoming historical drama, Becoming Elizabeth. Her character was the Queen of England and Ireland, as well as the last of King Henry VIII's six wives.

Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour

Tom Cullen is a Welsh actor and director who is known for his performance in Weekend, Downton Abbey, Knightfall, Souls of Totality, Castle in the Ground, Gunpowder, The Trials of Jimmy Rose, Orphan Black and several other projects.

He will be seen portaying the role of Thomas Seymour in Starz's Becoming Elizabeth. His character is the fourth husband of Catherine Parr, but is also involved with the future Queen Elizabeth.

Other cast members of the historical drama include Bella Ramsey, Jamie Parker, Oliver Zetterström, John Heffernan, Jamie Blackley, Jacob Avery, Alexandra Gilbreath, Leo Bill, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen, Olivier Huband and Robert Whitelock.

Catch Becoming Elizabeth on Starz and Starz app from Sunday, June 12.

