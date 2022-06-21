What time will Chloe Season 1 air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, trailer and more details explored

Amazon Prime is back with yet another chilling psychological drama, titled Chloe. The six-episode series is set to premiere with its first season on Friday, June 24 at 12:00 am GMT.

Created by Alice Seabright, the series follows Becky, who is obsessed with her childhood friend Chloe and wishes to recreate her life. However, Chloe's unexpected death leads Becky to take up a new identity and become a part of Chloe's friend group - all in an effort to find out how her former friend died.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming thriller series.

Plot, cast and everything else we know about Chloe, Season 1

The series was first announced by the BBC in February 2020 and in April 2021, Amazon Studios announced that it would co-produce the show. It premiered in the United Kingdom on BBC One in February this year.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"A psychological thriller that follows Becky Green (Erin Doherty), who is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne’s (Poppy Gilbert) perfectly curated social media presence. Her charmed life, adoring husband, and circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away, and Becky can’t resist peering into a world that contrasts so starkly with her own, as she cares for her mother, who has early onset dementia."

It continues:

"When she suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of her closest friends to find out what happened to her. Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected “someone” with a life–and loves–that are far more exciting and addictive than the “no-one” she is as Becky."

Finally, the synopsis ends with:

"However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and she discovers her real life had not been nearly as perfect as it was portrayed online. As Becky gets deeper into her con, and her inner circle, she risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing."

All six episodes of the show will be premiering on the day of its release. Alice Seabright has co-written the show alongside Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan, Bolu Babalola and Sam Baron, along with Joanna Crow as producer.

The series stars Erin Doherty, Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Jack Farthing, Poppy Gilbert, Akshay Khanna, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lisa Palfrey, Scott Rose-Marsh and Alexander Eliot.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series

The official trailer dropped last month, following BBC's release in January 2022. The clip opens with Becky Green looking at Chloe Fairbourne's social media page and scrolling through the comments, only to learn that she has passed away.

The next scene shows Becky watching Chloe's casket being moved by pallbearers. It is then revealed that the two were childhood friends but had not spoken in years.

Now Becky wishes to know exactly what happened to her friend, and is not afraid to cross boundaries to get to the answer.

The short clip also showed Becky tracking down Chloe's friend Livia and introducing herself to her as Sasha. However, when she is later introduced to Josh, he recognises her to be Becky.

The trailer concludes with a montage showing Becky being confronted about who she really is.

The British series has been executively produced by Tally Garner, Ben Irving and Morven Reid. It is a co-production between BBC One, Mam Tor Productions, and Amazon Studios, with Banijay Rights as international distributor.

Stream Chloe from Friday, June 24 on Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far