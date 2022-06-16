What time will Cha Cha Real Smooth air on Apple TV +? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Apple TV+ is all set to bring another coming-of-age romantic comedy onto the platform this week with Cha Cha Real Smooth. Apple TV+'s Cha Cha Real Smooth is all set to premiere on Friday, June 17, at 3:00 AM ET. The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January this year and received a lot of praise.

Directed and written by Cooper Raiff, the film follows a recent college graduate and bar mitzvah party starter who is struggling to find his place in the world. Through his new job, he meets Domino and her daughter Lola, finally understanding what adult life looks like.

Everything you need to know about Cha Cha Real Smooth

The film focuses on the different stages of a human life at different ages. It tells the story of a 12-year-old, a 22-year-old, and a 32-year-old in a parallel fashion.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own."

Cha Cha Real Smooth stars Cooper Raiff as Andrew, Dakota Johnson as Domino, Vanessa Burghardt as Lola, and Leslie Mann as Andrew’s Mom. Other characters include:

Raúl Castillo as Joseph

Evan Assante as David

Odeya Rush as Macy

Kelly O'Sullivan as Bella

Colton Osorio as Rodrigo

Liam Jones as Jordan

The film's runtime is over an hour and forty-five minutes, making it the perfect late night weekend watch.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming film

The official trailer for Apple TV+'s Cha Cha Real Smooth dropped last month. It gave a glimpse of the relationships and dynamics that drive the plot of the film. It captured tender moments not just between Adam and Domino but also between Adam and his family. Surprisingly, there is no Cha Cha Slide in the trailer, but the musical score does feature Lipps Inc's Funkytown, and The Lighthouse and the Whaler's I Want to Feel Alive.

The film is produced by Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff and Jessica Switch. It has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and 76 out of 100 on Metacritic. The film was shot in Pittsburgh and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Cooper Raiff directed, wrote and acted in the film. His first film Shithouse won the 2020 SXSW Jury Prize. His upcoming projects include a TV adaptation of the novel Exciting Times and a film called Trashers.

Stream Cha Cha Real Smooth on Apple TV+ from Friday, June 17. Considering the amount of critical praise it has managed to garner, it is definitely worth a watch.

