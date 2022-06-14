Spiderhead cast list: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and others to star in Netflix film

Netflix is set to give its viewers a mind-boggling sci-fi thriller this weekend with Spiderhead, starring the brilliant Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows two inmates stuck in scientific experimentation working toward improving humanity through emotion-altering drugs. Things take a different turn when Jeff starts caring for Lizzy and tries to outmaneuver the prison experiments to save her.

Spiderhead: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Spiderhead is all set to premiere on Friday, June 17 at 3:00 AM ET/ 12:00 AM PT on Netflix. The official trailer for the film dropped last month and introduced viewers to the characters and the 70s vibe of the film, where trials of an emotion-altering drug are being conducted on prisoners.

It is based on a short story by George Saunders titled Escape From Spiderhead, published in the New Yorker, and features didactic themes like the role of work and despair in society. The official synopsis for the upcoming sci-fi thriller reads:

"In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

Spiderhead is produced by Eric Newman, Chris Hemsworth, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Agnes Chu, Geneva Wasserman, Tommy Harper, and Jeremy Steckler. The screenplay is done by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Claudio Miranda as the cinematographer.

Let's take a look at the stunning cast of the upcoming Netflix film.

Chris Hemsworth as Steve Abnesti

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is best known for his work in Home and Away, Thor films, What If...?, Star Trek Snow White and the Huntsman, Blackhat, A Perfect Getaway, Extraction, Men in Black: International, Ghostbusters, Rush, and The Cabin in the Woods, among several other projects.

His accolades include several Teen Choice Award nominations, two People's Choice Awards, one MTV Movie Award, and more. Hemsworth will be seen portraying the role of Steve Abnesti, the mastermind behind the experiments, in the upcoming Netflix film, Spiderhead.

Miles Teller as Jeff

Miles Teller is an American actor best known for The Spectacular Now, Whiplash, The Divergent Series, War Dogs, Two Night Stand, That Awkward Moment, Bleed for This, Footloose, Thank You for Your Service, and Top Gun: Maverick, among several other projects.

He will be seen portraying the role of Jeff, one of the prisoners, in the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

Jurnee Smollett as Lizzy

American actress Jurnee Smollett is best known for her work in Full House, On Our Own, Eve's Bayou, Birds of Prey, Batgirl, Black Canary, Underground, Friday Night Lights, The Great Debaters, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and True Blood among several other projects. She holds a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Lovecraft Country.

Smollett will be seen portraying the role of Lizzy, one of the prisoners, in the upcoming Netflix film, Spiderhead.

Tess Haubrich as Heather

Tess Haubrich is an Australian actress and model. She is best known for Home and Away, Alien: Covenant, Bleeding Steel, The Wolverine, Wolf Creek, Pine Gap, Bad Mothers, Infini, and Slide, among several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Heather, another one of the prisoners, in the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

Other cast members of the film include Mark Paguio as Verlaine, BeBe Bettencourt as Emma, Nathan Jones as Rogan, Charles Parnell as Knowles, Daniel Reader as Ryan, Joey Vieira as Miguel, Angie Milliken as Sarah, Sam Delich as Adam, and Ron Smyck as Dave.

Catch Spiderhead streaming on Netflix from Friday, June 17.

