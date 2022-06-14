What time will Love, Victor Season 3 air on Hulu and Disney +? Details explored

Hulu's hit teen drama, Love, Victor, is set to return with another season this week to answer some burning questions and see Victor step into a new chapter of his life.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the screenplay for Love, Simon, the series revolves around Victor's life as a new student at Creekwood High School as he struggles to adjust to the new place and explores his s*xual orientation. It is based on an adaptation of Becky Albertalli's Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of the teen drama Love, Victor.

When is the Season 3 of Love, Victor expected to air?: Learn more about the show

Hulu's third season of Love, Victor, is expected to premiere on Wednesday, June 15 at 4:00 ET. It will also be available to stream on Disney+. The upcoming season will follow Victor on his journey of self-discovery. The synopsis for the forthcoming season reads:

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

This season of Love, Victor will see the return of Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel, Mason Gooding, Anthony Keyvan, Isabella Ferreira, George Sear, Ana Ortiz, Ava Capri, and James Martinez in the main cast. Nico Greetham will be joining the cast as Nick, Victor's new friend who he meets at church.

However, Nick Robinson's return seems uncertain for the upcoming season. In the previous season, Victor thanked Simon for guiding him through the journey of discovering his s*xuality and how he does not need Simon anymore.

What happened in Season 3?

In the previous season of Love, Victor was a little rough on Victor and Benji. Victor's mother struggled to accept that her son was gay and was also awful to Benji, which caused tension in the boys' relationship. Later, Victor found out that Benji was lying about being sober, and the two fought over it, causing them to take a break.

At Mia's father's wedding, Victor took Rahim as his date, and the two hit it off as besties, but there was a lot more between them. Benji, too, sensed the same and crashed the wedding only to see the two dancing together.

This caused a stir between Victor and Benji, making the former think that Benji was overthinking. Victor later learned that Rahim did have feelings for him after he confessed and kissed him. Later, Victor confided in Felix and got excellent advice from him as he helped him picture his future and who he sees.

Victor then took off and found himself at the front door of his chosen love. The season ended with the door opening and the POV shifting to the inside of the house, where viewers were looking at Victor's face.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

Hulu released the official trailer for Love, Victor Season 3 in May, featuring a few endings and beginnings of Victor's future. From his high school days to his life's new chapter and other main characters in their new relationships like Pilar and Felix, Mia and Andrew, and Lake and Lucy. The clip also hinted at Benji as it began with Victor asking Benji if they could return to the first time he saw Benji and start over.

The upcoming season is set to have eight episodes in total, less than the previous two seasons, which had 10 episodes each. Each episode will have a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Stream the latest season of Love, Victor from Wednesday, June 15, on Hulu and Disney+. The previous seasons are also available to stream on the platforms.

