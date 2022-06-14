What time will Spiderhead air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more about Chris Hemsworth's new movie

Chris Hemsworth is all set to step out of his superhero god role and portray a scientist conducting crazy experiments in Netflix's Spiderhead.

Based on a short story by George Saunders titled Escape From Spiderhead, it revolves around two convicts living in a near-future where they are experimented upon in order to have their sentences reduced. However, the two need to save themselves from these experiments. The facility uses emotion-altering drugs and is overseen by Steve Abnesti. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming sci-fi thriller film.

When is Spiderhead expected to air?

Netflix's Spiderhead is all set to premiere on Friday, June 17 at 3.00 AM ET/ 12.00 AM PT. The film follows the subjects of scientific experimentation in order to improve the nature of humanity. The screenplay was by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick along with Claudio Miranda as the cinematographer.

The film takes elements from Saunders' short story about didactic themes like the role of work and despair in society, and looks deadly serious despite the team’s typical comedic spark. This short was published in the New Yorker.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

Spiderhead stars Chris Hemsworth as Steve Abnesti, Miles Teller as Jeff, Jurnee Smollett as Lizzy, Mark Paguio as Verlaine, Tess Haubrich as Heather, BeBe Bettencourt as Emma, Nathan Jones as Rogan, Charles Parnell as Knowles, Daniel Reader as Ryan, Joey Vieira as Miguel, Angie Milliken as Sarah, Sam Delich as Adam and Ron Smyck as Dave.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film

The trailer for Spiderhead dropped last month and featured Hemsworth in his natural element of comedy where he is conducting drug trials on people and seeing the aftermath of it. The clip evokes a very 70s sci-fi film as the trials are being conducted on prisoners.

Another clip that debuted on Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 featured a tense scene between the two characters, Jeff and Heather. At the beginning, Steve asks them how attracted they are to one another, to which they gave an average response. But once the drug is administered, the two can't keep their hands off each other.

The film is produced by Eric Newman, Chris Hemsworth, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Agnes Chu, Geneva Wasserman, Tommy Harper and Jeremy Steckler. It holds a score of 56% on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 6.1/10. The Metacritic score is 53 out of 100.

The film was shot in Queensland, Gold Coast, Darlington and Whitsundays. According to producer Tommy Harper,

"The great thing about this area is you can be on the beach, you can do waterwork, you can be in the desert, you could be in the country and feel like you’re in Texas you can be in a rainforest and feel like you’re in Hawaii."

Stream Spiderhead on Netflix from Friday, June 17.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far