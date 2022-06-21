Chloe Season 1 cast list: Erin Doherty and others star in Prime Video thriller

Prime Video's Chloe is a psychological thriller involving a sudden death and a social media obsession.

Created, written and directed by Alice Seabright, the series revolves around an obsessed childhood friend and a death that takes her down an unfamiliar path.

The project is a co-production between BBC One, Mam Tor Productions and Amazon Studios. Banijay Rights is its international distributor.

Chloe: Trailer, synopsis and ensemble cast

Season 1 of Chloe will premiere on Friday, June 24, at 12:00 am GMT.

The official trailer for the series dropped last month after its BBC release in the UK. The series has a total of six episodes written by Alice Seabright, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan, Bolu Babalola and Sam Baron.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"A psychological thriller that follows Becky Green (Erin Doherty), who is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne’s (Poppy Gilbert) perfectly curated social media presence. Her charmed life, adoring husband, and circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away, and Becky can’t resist peering into a world that contrasts so starkly with her own, as she cares for her mother, who has early onset dementia."

It further reads:

"When she suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of her closest friends to find out what happened to her. Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected “someone” with a life–and loves–that are far more exciting and addictive than the “no-one” she is as Becky."

The show is executively produced by Tally Garner, Ben Irving and Morven Reid. Joanna Crow serves as the producer.

Without further ado, here's a look at the stunning cast of the upcoming psychological drama.

Erin Doherty as Becky Green

British actress Erin Doherty is best known for her work in The Crown, Call the Midwife, Les Misérables and Unprecedented. She was named the Screen International Star of Tomorrow and the Evening Standard Rising Star in 2018.

Doherty will be seen as the lead character, Becky Green, in Prime Video's upcoming thriller.

Poppy Gilbert as Chloe Fairbourne

Poppy Gilbert is a British actress best known for her work in Stay Close, Call the Midwife, The Pale Horse, Midsomer Murders and Leonardo.

She will be playing the titular Chloe Fairbourne in the Prime Video series.

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Livia Fulton

British actress Pippa Bennett-Warner is best known for her work in Gangs of London, Roadkill, King Lear, Patient Zero, Wakefield, The Foreigner, Johnny English Strikes Again, among other projects.

She will next be seen playing the role of Livia Fulton in the first season of Chloe.

Billy Howle as Elliot Fairbourne

Billy Howle is a British actor best known for his work in On Chesil Beach, The Seagull, Outlaw King, Under the Banner of Heaven, The Beast Must Die, Dunkirk and more.

He will be seen playing the role of Elliot Fairbourne in Chloe.

Other cast members in the series include Jack Farthing, Akshay Khanna, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lisa Palfrey, Scott Rose-Marsh and Alexander Eliot.

Don't forget to watch the psychological thriller streaming on Prime Video from Friday, June 24.

