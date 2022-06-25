Man vs. Bee review: Rowan Atkinson's slapstick comedy series is odd yet bingeable

Netflix's Man vs. Bee revolves around a house sitter who finds himself entrenched in a never-ending battle with a bee, while taking care of an elegant mansion. The series was created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, and directed by David Kerr.

The story follows Trevor Bingley, portrayed by Rowan Atkinson, who is a house sitter at the company House Sitter Deluxe. Bingley's first ever job is a high-profile one. He is asked to take care of a fancy mansion equipped with high-tech functions and valuable artwork - something he definitely should not be around.

Everything seems to be going well with Trevor's new job, until a bee enters the house. He makes numerous attempts to rid himself of the buzzing annoyance: He captures the bee by trapping it under a glass, shoos it outside and does several other things which lead to the destruction of property, pets and everything else around him.

Apart from jeopardizing the property, it also jeopardizes his job, which is the only way he can afford to take his daughter out on holiday.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and contains spoilers.

Man vs. Bee review: The return of the iconic comedian

Rowan Atkinson's Man vs. Bee sees the return of the deranged and unhinged comedian. The series starts off with Trevor Bingley standing in court while the judge states the charges that are being put against him, including willful neglect, dangerous driving, destruction of priceless artwork, criminal damage and arson. To this, Trevor responds with, "You see, there was a bee."

That's the premise of Man vs. Bee, a harmless man in a mansion with a bee that lands him a trial in court. The scene then moves to the day Trevor enters the Bergenbatten mansion where he has been asked to housesit. However, the couple failed to share every detail about the house, except a manual that had various passwords and their dog Cupcakes' dietary plan.

What Trevor did not know was that it wasn't just him and Cupcake in the house. An unexpected guest, the flying kind, was also sitting on the walls and exploring cabinets. While Trevor was busy exploring the house and making food for himself, he accidentally set the manual on fire, thereby losing the key to all necessary information.

Adding up to the drama was the constant buzzing of the bee that made him lose his mind and compelled him to shift focus to trying and capturing the insect. In the process of doing so, he breaks several art pieces, rips apart a painting, the antique library and everything valuable one can think of.

Before it is all over, Trevor is also seen having to deal with burglars and with Cupcake getting very sick, but the bee is what causes him to be his most destructive.

The episodes in Man vs. Bee have a maximum 10-minute mark, making it eminently bingeable. Adding to this is the return of the character traits of the beloved yet deranged Mr. Bean. The entire series is diverting and lightweight, catering to audiences of all ages.

The entire runtime of Man vs. Bee is about 90 minutes and has a highly serialised and modest plot, making viewers wonder if it was supposed to be a film all along. The highlight from the series was Trevor and Maddy's relationship and the scene that captured the humorous moment. While the series had a chaotic start, it ended on a very surprising note.

All-in-all, Man vs. Bee is goofy and childish at times, which is exactly what makes it a fun watch - something to binge on this weekend. The series is a slapstick comedy with harmless fun and unloaded entertainment.

Stream Man vs. Bee on Netflix.

