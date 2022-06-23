Love & Gelato review: A story about self-discovery, new adventures and romance

Netflix's brand new rom-com, Love & Gelato, is not your average falling-in-love story. Instead, it is about self-discovery... and a whole lot of gelato!

Directed and written by Brandon Camp, the film is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jenna Evans Welch. It revolves around Lina, who promises her sick mother that she will spend her summer in Rome, where she falls in love with the city, the people and of course, the gelato.

The film does splendidly in capturing Rome and bringing it alive for viewers. The beautiful frames help establish a connection with the city and its food. From St. Peter’s Square to the Colosseum, Love & Gelato has covered it all!

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and contains spoilers.

Love & Gelato review: When in Rome, fall in love with yourself

Brandon Camp's Love & Gelato is just like the book - fun, sweet and a feel-good kind of watch. The film has its own set of romantic tropes about self-discovery, hinting at why the book was a bestseller.

The lead, Lina Emerson, is your classic awkward, nerdy girl in a romantic comedy setting, who harbours a unique love for gelato.

Love & Gelato revolves around Lina's solo trip to Rome. Even though such a trip poses significant challenges for her socially awkward self, she is determined to persevere, since it was her mother's dying wish.

Her mother's insistence on the trip stemmed from the fact that she too had taken that trip before college and wanted her daughter to have a similar experience.

Same place, different experiences

In Rome, Lina lives with her mother's best friend and turns to her journal to guide her around the city. For obvious reasons, however, her trip is in no way similar to her mother's. Yet, her strange beautiful experiences help her open up and embrace who she is, setting her off on a path of self discovery.

Lina finds herself charmed by the city as she tries to find her father and learn more about her mother's past, while also dealing with a complicated love triangle of her own. When it comes to her own romantic interests, the film successfully creates an intrigue around it, which keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

An light, one-time watch for a lazy afternoon

Self-discovery, which is the overarching theme of Love & Gelato, reflects itself perfectly in the film, just like in the book.

While the film might not make it to your top 10, it does provide a refreshing escape, making it an ideal one-time watch. It is hopeful and inspiring, especially for those who feel lost and wish to set out on a path of self-discovery, just like Lina.

While it may have fallen short when it comes to the element of love, the beautiful cinematography makes up nicely for the lack. Not to forget, the film also boasts incredible soundtrack filled with well-known numbers, ranging from Doja Cat's Woman to Passenger's Simple Song.

Love & Gelato is now streaming on Netflix.

