Apple TV + Loot cast list: Maya Rudolph, Adam Scott and others star in comedy series

Apple TV+ is all set to bring a workplace comedy, with a brilliant cast, about billionaires to its viewers with Loot. Loosely inspired by recent billionaire divorces, the series is created and written by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang.

Loot revolves around billionaire Molly, who gets cheated on by her husband of 20 years. After reaching rock bottom, she learns that she has a charity foundation and eventually embarks on a new journey of helping others and finding herself.

Maya Rudolph as a billionaire wife who gets cheated on, John Novak and others join Loot's cast

Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak

American actress, comedian, and singer Maya Rudolph is best known for her work on Saturday Night Live, 50 First Dates, Bridesmaids, Grown Ups, The Angry Birds Movies, Shrek the Third, Big Hero 6, The Emoji Movie, Big Mouth, The Willoughbys, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, The Good Place, Maya & Marty, Idiocracy and several other projects.

She holds three Primetime Emmy Awards and three nominations. She is also known for portraying United States senator and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris on SNL, which she reprises now and then.

Rudolph will be portraying the role of Molly Novak in the Apple TV+ series, Loot. Her character is the billionaire wife who gets cheated on by her husband and finds her path after learning about her charity foundation.

Adam Scott as John Novak

Adam Scott is an American actor, comedian, producer, and podcaster. He is best known for his work in Parks and Recreation, The Aviator, Big Little Lies, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Step Brothers, Party Down, Severance, The Good Place, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Big Mouth and several other projects.

Scott will be seen portraying the role of John Novak in Loot. His character is the person who cheats on Molly with a much younger girl and settles the divorce at a whopping $87 billion.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Sofia Salinas

American actress and singer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is best known for Rent, Nurse Jackie, The Carrie Diaries, Pose, Luke Cage, Tick, Tick... Boom!, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and several other projects and theater productions. She is the first transgender woman to earn an Emmy Award nomination in a major acting category and has a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Rodriguez will be seen portraying the role of Sofia Salinas in the Apple TV+ comedy, Loot. Her character is the one who called Molly and told her about her charity foundation, further encouraging her to help others and become friends with her.

Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas

Joel Kim Booste is an American actor, comedian, producer, and writer. He is best known for co-producing and writing Big Mouth and The Other Two. As an actor, he is best known for Sunnyside, Fire Island, Shrill, Search Party, Pride and Prejudice, and several other projects.

Booste will be seen portraying the role of Nicholas in Loot.

Other series cast members include Nat Faxon as Arthur, Ron Funches as Howard, Olivier Martinez as Jean-Pierre, Dylan Gelula as Hailey, and Gian Franco Tordi as Doctor.

Loot: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy, Loot, will premiere on Friday, June 24, at 3:00 AM ET. The official trailer for the series dropped earlier this month and featured billionaire Molly coping with her divorce and putting her settlement money to good use.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world-finding herself along the way."

It is executively produced by Dave Becky, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Matt Hubbard, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Alan Yang.

Catch Loot streaming on Apple TV+ from Friday, June 24.

