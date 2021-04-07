Amy Poehler and her lookalike Britney Simmons leave Twitter scandalized 

SNL star Amy Poehler recently found herself on the Twitter trending page, courtesy of her uncanny resemblance to a certain Britney Simmons, who has acquired quite the notorious reputation online.

Speaking about the latter, Britney Simmons is believed to be a 24-year old stripper who gained worldwide notoriety after a bizarre report of her altercation with five police officers went viral on Twitter recently.

The eye-catching headline above belongs to a report by satirical fake news website "World News Daily," which chronicled the fanciful altercation between Britney Simmons and Miami Police.

According to the report, police were called to apprehend Simmons, who was allegedly intoxicated and behaving erratically.

However, she decided to resist arrest in a rather mind-boggling fashion, as the report claims that she left officers momentarily indisposed by - believe it or not- ejecting her bodily fluids towards them.

This apparently left "two officers injured and three temporarily blinded." The report also states that if she is convicted of aggravated assault with a "deadly weapon" against five police officers, legal experts believe Simmons could face up to 1,036 years in jail.

Upon reading this report, several Twitter users not only found it hard to stifle a laugh but also pointed out Simmons' uncanny resemblance to Amy Poehler.

As a result of this bizarre trend, the "Inside Out" star found herself trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons, leaving Twitter users scandalized in the process.

Amy Poehler memes trend on Twitter, after her lookalike Britney Simmons' exploits go viral

A recipient of numerous accolades, Amy Poehler is one of the most notable names in the world of comedy and entertainment today.

From Saturday Night Live to Parks and Recreation, her influence upon the comedy scene has been monumental.

Amy Poehler is also renowned for her friendship and on-screen dynamic with fellow comedian Tina Fey. The popular duo have collaborated on a gold mine of projects over the course of their respective careers.

Amy Poehler is certainly no stranger to online publicity. However, the reason behind her latest appearance on the Twitter trending page is probably one that she could not have seen coming.

Also keeping in mind the disputable credibility of the bizarre article, several Twitter users reacted to the recent Amy Poehler trend with a mixture of shock, amusement and scorn:

#AmyPoehler

Me after seeing what Amy Poehler is trending for pic.twitter.com/gnROCP7bpd — Care (@CarysMullins) April 7, 2021

Amy Poehler logging on to Twitter this morning: pic.twitter.com/c4zpT8gLSD — Lisa Puy (@Lisa_Puy) April 7, 2021

Me opening Twitter this morning and seeing why Amy Poehler is trending: pic.twitter.com/9ZqpIHbjW1 — Zev Good (@therealzevgood) April 7, 2021

Goodnight dont look at the Amy Poehler trending tag u will regret it so much pic.twitter.com/xHxFYuBIf4 — Harlow/Lumi🦋 (@K1ightHarlow) April 7, 2021

Amy Poehler discovers she's trending in Twitter and decides to investigate. pic.twitter.com/rnx6ul6ayf — Ellen Meister 💙🇺🇲 🌊 (@EllenMeister) April 7, 2021

Me finding out why Amy Poehler is trending pic.twitter.com/hObEL2GaPI — Anson Ling (@ns0n) April 7, 2021

Me when people compare Amy Poehler to the stripper pic.twitter.com/qUbWTvCKxh — BTS Army Asia (@letmeh_speak) April 7, 2021

Casually taking a sip of coffee while checking why Amy Poehler is trending pic.twitter.com/mISXL4gcvC — EvaMarie Lola (@evamarielola) April 7, 2021

When you see why Amy Poehler is trending pic.twitter.com/a21jDunbyI — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) April 7, 2021

Sees Amy Poehler is trending: 🤔



Sees WHY Amy Poehler is trending: pic.twitter.com/cKYd1vkPMh — Keep Wynonna Earp Rolling (@usuttontorwort) April 7, 2021

My BP (blood pressure) after seein’ why Amy Poehler is trendin like... pic.twitter.com/PRKu3GVaXp — GSG the Original (@GSGtheOriginal) April 7, 2021

Leslie Nope has really fallen far. Or has she... pic.twitter.com/YI4uvO9zFb — Charles Waite, Magic, Minecraft and More 🌈 (@chuckaw1977) April 6, 2021

whooo boy i learned why amy poehler is trending on twitter, and that is not a way to start your morning pic.twitter.com/haIKZMae3p — Brett Molina (@brettmolina23) April 7, 2021

me: oh god why is amy poehler trending?

when i learn why: pic.twitter.com/v4wWtQUbuJ — janie (@marchmourns) April 7, 2021

SNL sending a Covid test to Amy Poehler as we speak for this weeks show https://t.co/hSdPQlyM5W — Amanda Gorman invented poetry (@BeLikeAudrey) April 7, 2021

amy poehler’s oscar winning performance https://t.co/Avy7fkx5p4 — mr pretzels (@mrzenitram) April 7, 2021

Waking up to see why Amy Poehler is trending pic.twitter.com/zZZUsh2Imr — Main Street North 🌷 (@mainstreetnorth) April 7, 2021

That whole Amy Poehler trending thing is, uh, WOW!



I'm a girl and even I didn't know that was possible pic.twitter.com/2T8OnO0y0k — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) April 7, 2021

When I see why Amy Poehler is trending pic.twitter.com/eAaDVJfO4E — 1 of the Daves You Know (@1daveyouknow) April 7, 2021

Me wondering why #AmyPoehler is trending.

Me when I find out: pic.twitter.com/faQgAUgw0u — ⭐DetroitBlondi⭐ (@Det_Blondi) April 7, 2021

Amy Poehler right now 😮😳 pic.twitter.com/zojhidOYPO — Lacy Collar (@RBGsCollar) April 7, 2021

As reactions continue to pile up online, this Amy Poehler trend surely seems to belong right up there in the list of the most bizarre things to have happened so far in 2021.