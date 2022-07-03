Netflix shares Young Royals season 2 first-look images; fans get emotional

Netflix's beloved Swedish teen drama, Young Royals, is all set to return this year with a brand new season and fans can't keep calm.

Created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter along with Rojda Sekersöz and Erika Calmeyer as directors, the series revolves around Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and his budding gay romance with a fellow student, Simon Eriksson, as well as all the teen drama that comes with it.

About Young Royals season 2

Netflix's Young Royals is all set to give fans a brand new season this November. The Swedish drama debuted last year and followed teenage Prince Wilhelm of Sweden as he attended an elite boarding school and got romantically involved with fellow student Simon Eriksson.

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"A winter break has passed and Prince Wilhelm and the rest of his classmates are back at Hillerska. When Wilhelm tries to take revenge on August, and win back Simon's trust, he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy."

The season will see the return of Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla. In the released photos, Wilhelm and Simon can be seen as their story continues at Hillerska Boarding School, hinting about the Prince’s future at the school and the couple's previous romance.

Fans' reaction to the first-look

Here's your first look at Young Royals Season 2! Friendship, secrets, revenge, and a threat to the monarchy.Here's your first look at Young Royals Season 2! https://t.co/yOJ3oVyG4A

This week, Netflix gave fans a first look with a series of images, teasing "friendship, secrets, revenge, and a threat to the monarchy." Twitter went into a frenzy as fans of the show expressed their excitement for the upcoming season through a series of tweets and memes.

seb🐈‍⬛🛹 @sunshine_113020

#YoungRoyals

(This meme … I- ) Just finished young royals OMG IM CRYING WHEN DOES SEASON 2 STARTS I CANT WAIT !!!!!!(This meme … I- Just finished young royals OMG IM CRYING WHEN DOES SEASON 2 STARTS I CANT WAIT !!!!!! #YoungRoyals (This meme … I- 😭😭😭) https://t.co/MvULys1yxo

beth ☽ @Iovingmoony i apologize in advance for the person i will become when season 2 of young royals is released i apologize in advance for the person i will become when season 2 of young royals is released

kenzie 💭 @magicalvelocity MANIFESTING A YOUNG ROYALS SEASON 2 TRAILER OR RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW SINCE IT’S THE 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF SEASON 1 MANIFESTING A YOUNG ROYALS SEASON 2 TRAILER OR RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW SINCE IT’S THE 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF SEASON 1 https://t.co/ShkyAAMpz5

lily loves wy @W1LHELMS "i hope you die" is a terrible threat. "i hope young royals season 2 comes out when you’re in school” is threatening. it's horrifying. it's entirely possible. "i hope you die" is a terrible threat. "i hope young royals season 2 comes out when you’re in school” is threatening. it's horrifying. it's entirely possible.

Lau 🤡 | rip bloopers @royalsxworld good morning people another beautiful day waiting for young royals season 2 good morning people another beautiful day waiting for young royals season 2 https://t.co/wAhk8ndedR

best of young royals @archiveyroyals “go to hell” is basic. “i hope you’re asleep when the release date/poster/teaser trailer for young royals season 2 comes out” is smart. it’s possible. it’s terrifying. “go to hell” is basic. “i hope you’re asleep when the release date/poster/teaser trailer for young royals season 2 comes out” is smart. it’s possible. it’s terrifying.

mag 🍂 @magsprplehoodie THEY LOOK SO REAL??? idk for some reason i was convinced young royals season 2 was a fever dream but it's actually happening??? THEY LOOK SO REAL??? idk for some reason i was convinced young royals season 2 was a fever dream but it's actually happening??? https://t.co/p3CYesUwOs

hes 🎞 @ughthatsit not a single smile showed up on my face just like wilhelm in season 2 of young royals not a single smile showed up on my face just like wilhelm in season 2 of young royals https://t.co/00p4Aqq9eL

holly is cooler than you @ringforomar i just found out omar is going to play simon in season 2 of young royals??? WHAT?!! IM SO EXCITED!!!!???!! i just found out omar is going to play simon in season 2 of young royals??? WHAT?!! IM SO EXCITED!!!!???!!

Rey 🍒 @reyxthakker She's a 10 but she is freaking out over #YoungRoyals season 2, so, she is a 11 now She's a 10 but she is freaking out over #YoungRoyals season 2, so, she is a 11 now

More about the upcoming season

The first season of Young Royals saw love blossom from the friendship between Wilhelm and Simon, with an unexpected incident which hinted that Wilhelm would have to leave his new boarding school and return home.

Head writer Lisa Ambjörn talked about the upcoming season and told The Next Rush Magazine:

"There are a lot of storylines that were cut short in season one, as is always the [case], and I'm a writer that has a problem with trying to squeeze too much in anyway. So I feel like we haven't even begun touching on some of the themes and character developments, so there is a lot to unpack still."

She added:

"It's a story about what happens when someone starts challenging a power structure with a long history, and males having been on top of that power [historically], it felt like the right choice to centre it around masculinity. You can almost say it's a triangle drama between Wilhelm, Simon and August in the sense that August and Simon compete for Wilhelm's attention, pushing and pulling him in different directions."

Filming for the second season concluded in May, with Netflix confirming the news at the time by tweeting:

"That's a wrap on Young Royals Season 2! Can't wait for everyone to see what's next for Wilhelm and Simon."

Netflix @netflix That’s a wrap on Young Royals Season 2! Can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next for Wilhelm and Simon That’s a wrap on Young Royals Season 2! Can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next for Wilhelm and Simon 👑 https://t.co/qzuO5JZ4Rk

Since its release, Young Royals has been acclaimed for its depiction of teenage gay romance, as well as Autism and ADHD. Due to the success of the Swedish teen drama, Netflix picked up the series for a second season.

Watch this space for more updates on the second season of Young Royals. The first season is available to stream on Netflix.

