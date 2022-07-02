Fans buzz with excitement as Logan Lerman joins Phoebe Dynevor for new romcom

Things always seem to go wrong with onscreen trios in the cinematic universe, and that's what Logan Lerman's upcoming romcom is about.

Directed by Chad Hartigan with a screenplay by Ethan Ogilby, the film is titled The Threesome and has a similar concept to those cinematic threesomes. The film is led by the internet's very own Percy Jackson, Logan Lerman.

The actor is not only known for these film adaptations but also for his unbashed charm that defined an era in Young Adults cinema.

Cast of The Threesome: Logan Lerman and more

The Threesome, a brand new romcom on the horizon, is said to be a "high-concept, character-driven comedy just like Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up."

The film follows a young man whose crush on a woman leads to an impulsive decision to participate in a threesome, which seems like a dream come true. What follows this decision is everything that The Threesome is all about.

According to Deadline, the synopsis for the film reads:

"When a young man’s perennial crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it’s his ultimate fantasy come true. But when the fantasy ends, all three are left with sobering real-world consequences, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions—even if it means compromising the lives they’ve always envisioned."

Leading the film will be Logan Lerman and Bridgerton's star Phoebe Dyvenor. As the Netflix series is romance-focused, Dynevor's involvement in The Threesome will work well. Her upcoming projects also include Fair Play and The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne, as well as an Amazon limited series titled Exciting Times.

As for Logan Lerman, he has gained popularity from films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Hoot. Lerman is also known for his roles in movies like The Number 23, 3:10 to Yuma, Hunters, Bullet Train, Indignation and Fury.

Thanks to his role in films like Stuck In Love, Lerman is definitely a great fit for a film like this.

Fans' reaction to the announcement

🌹яσѕαℓуиα 🍂🔞 steve "the hair" harrington stan! @RosaLynaLerman Since Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor will star in romcom "The Threesome". Now cast Dylan O'Brien in this too.



This film will full with hot people. Since Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor will star in romcom "The Threesome". Now cast Dylan O'Brien in this too.This film will full with hot people. https://t.co/NSvwhZEknx

Deadline announced the lead cast for the romcom this week and Twitter went into a frenzy. The two stars have a devoted fanbase who were surprised but also excited about this collaboration.

Fans of Logan Lerman have been waiting to see the star return to the big screen in a leading role since his films like Percy Jackson films and A Perks of Being a Wallflower. As for Phoebe Dynevor, her newly built fanbase was looking forward to seeing more of her, especially in films.

soph @lastclympian seeing the words “logan lerman” and “romcom” in the same sentence gave me such a rush seeing the words “logan lerman” and “romcom” in the same sentence gave me such a rush

paul rudd @philsadelphia logan lerman is starring in a romcom with a similar vibe to knocked up??? logan lerman is starring in a romcom with a similar vibe to knocked up??? https://t.co/vs9hPKGZLL

Fans of both the stars expressed their joy through tweets, pictures and even memes about Logan Lerman and the genre of the upcoming film.

R. @taylorsexile not know sweetie logan lerman is back to acting not know sweetie logan lerman is back to acting https://t.co/hUcbokq6QL

no context percy jackson @nocontextpjo i'm not sorry for the person i'll become when the logan lerman romcom releases i'm not sorry for the person i'll become when the logan lerman romcom releases

alex @alexx_garciaa i can’t believe logan lerman is back & he’s gonna be in a romcom. i suddenly don’t wanna kms i can’t believe logan lerman is back & he’s gonna be in a romcom. i suddenly don’t wanna kms https://t.co/6mq9JTBGfT

Details about the film's director

Director Chad Hartigan is known for his work through films like Little Fish, a high-concept sci-fi love story starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell. The film was selected to premiere at the 2020 Tribea Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition until it was canceled.

Hartigan has also directed films like Morris from America, Luke and Brie Are on a First Date and Be Good Daniel.

Reportedly, the film's package is currently out in the marketplace in what is likely to be quite a competitive situation. It is said to be produced by Star Thrower Entertainment.

