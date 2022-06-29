The Princess cast list: The Kissing Booth star Joey King and others feature in Hulu film

The story of the damsel in distress, but with a new spin, is what Hulu's The Princess is all about.

The premise of the film is set around a locked-up princess who refuses to marry a sociopathic prince and becomes a sword-wielding warrior determined to fight her way to freedom and protect her family. The film is directed by Le-Van Kiet, with Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton featuring as writers.

The Princess: Trailer, synopsis and ensemble cast

Hulu's action-filled fantasy film, The Princess, is all set to release on Friday, July 1 at 3.00 AM ET. The official trailer was released earlier this month and featured a warrior princess trying to break free from her sociopathic fiance while protecting her family.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom."

The film tells the story of a young princess who is locked away in a tower by her father after she refuses to marry a deplorable prince. Due to a failed marriage, the prince tried to take over her father's throne, but what he didn't realise was that he messed with the wrong princess.

Let's take a look at the stunning cast of Hulu's upcoming fantasy film, The Princess.

Joey King as The Princess

American actress Joey King is best known for her work in Ramona and Beezus, The Kissing Booth films, The Act, Crazy, Stupid, Love, White House Down, The Conjuring, The Lie, Fargo, Independence Day: Resurgence, Wish Upon, Going in Style, The Dark Knight Rises, Oz the Great and Powerful, Battle: Los Angeles, and several other projects.

She has been nominated for both a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. King will be seen portraying the titular character in the upcoming fantasy drama.

Dominic Cooper as Julius

Dominic Cooper is an English actor best known for his work in Preacher, Captain America: The First Avenger, What If...?, Agent Carter, Mamma Mia! films, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Need for Speed along with plays like The History Boys.

He will be seen portraying the role of Julius in the upcoming Hulu film.

Olga Kurylenko as Moira

Ukrainian-French actress and model Olga Kurylenko is best known for her work in Hitman, Quantum of Solace, Black Widow, To the Wonder, Seven Psychopaths, Oblivion, The Death of Stalin, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote and several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Moira in the upcoming fantasy drama.

Veronica Ngo as Linh

Veronica Ngo is a Vietnamese-Norwegian actress, singer and model who is also known as Veronica Ngô or her initials NTV. Some of her work includes The Old Guard, The Rebel, Once Upon a Time in Vietnam, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Bright, Da 5 Bloods, Project Runway Vietnam and several other projects.

Ngo will be seen portraying the role of Linh in the upcoming Hulu film.

Other members of the cast include Martin Taskov and Ivo Arakov. The film is produced by Toby Jaffe, Neal H. Moritz and Derek Kolstad.

Catch The Princess streaming on Hulu from Friday, July 1.

