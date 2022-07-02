What time will For All Mankind Season 3 Episode 5 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more about the sci-fi drama

Apple TV+'s For All Mankind Season 3 is all set to amp up the intensity with a brand new episode next week.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the sci-fi was first released in 2019 and gained popularity instantly. The series dramatizes an alternate history, questioning "what would have happened if the global space race had never ended" if the Soviet Union had succeeded in reaching the moon ahead of the United States.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of For All Mankind Season 3.

When is Episode 5, the finale of For All Mankind Season 3, expected to air?

Episode 5 of Apple TV+'s For All Mankind Season 3 is all set to premiere on Friday, July 8 at 12.00 am ET/PT or 05.00 am GMT. The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña, and Edi Gathegi as the leading cast.

The series focuses on a different version of the year 1969 when the Soviet Union triumphed in sending the first man to the moon, Alexei Leonov. With this, the United States devised a new strategy, escalating the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union.

For All Mankind is executively produced by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, Maril Davis, Seth Gordon, and Naren Shankar.

Episode 4 recap

In the previous episode, titled Happy Valley, viewers saw all three missions closing in on Mars as they waited for one spacecraft to make history and land on the red planet. The team started to get desperate and became reckless to be the first one there. Helios was in first place with Phoenix to win the race, while Ed and Dave had an early celebration.

Danielle and NASA had other plans as NASA's Sojourner-1 unveiled the gigantic solar sails that accelerated the ship and put them in first place. They even beat Helios by over a week on their current trajectory, as Dev wanted to fight back with reckless abandon.

Back on Earth, people were enraged by the expense of the space race and the new Helium-3 which was destroying all the fossil fuel companies. President Ellen Wilson was losing her hold over the political climate and decided to visit NASA HQ to appease voters. Furthermore, even Jimmy Stevens attended the protests and met some other wild protestors.

A Soviet astronaut warned Kelly Baldwin about the Russians and their plans. They had fired up their nuclear engines and aimed for the first spot. However, their engines failed and the ship went into nuclear meltdown. Meanwhile, Ed wanted to change course and plot a rescue mission for the Russians which would end their Mars mission completely.

Dev put it all to a vote and then decided not to help the Russians and informed Margo of the decision. However, Ellen Wilson seized the opportunity and NASA decided to help instead. In the end, NASA noticed how unsafe the Russian spacecraft was and tried to warn the crew. Eventually, their spacecraft malfunctioned and collided with the Sojourner-1, killing three astronauts.

Check out the trailer for the series

In the upcoming episode of For All Mankind, titled Seven Minutes of Terror, viewers can expect to see the Mars-94 spacecraft damage the Sojourner-1 and continue to kill astronauts. Danielle's crew may have to ask for help from Helios as Dev will have control of the Phoenix and will likely speed ahead to claim the victory.

Ed will try to persuade Dev to help his fellow Americans or become the commander of the ship and manually abort the Mars mission. The Russians will attempt to save their own crew and may try to hijack the Sojourner-1. However, the Americans will save the day and all three missions may need to work together to get to Mars as a collective.

Stream Episode 5 of For All Mankind Season 3 on Friday, July 8 on Apple TV+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far