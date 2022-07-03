Fans trend #CaptainMarvel after Avengers: Quantum Encounter clip from Disney Wish cruise ship goes viral

A certain video clip going viral on the internet features Captain Marvel recognizing Sam Wilson as Captain America in Marvel's short film, Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

For the unacquainted, Avengers: Quantum Encounter is an upcoming film that will accompany the experience at Disney’s new Wish cruise ship. The short film is set in a universe adjacent to the MCU where the Blip never happened. The cruise ship brought Marvel heroes to visitors and fans, all off footage from the show online.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter clip goes viral, fans cannot keep calm

The short preview clip saw the return of Ultron. As Ant-Man and the Wasp experimented with Quantum technology out at sea, Ultron decided to steal it for himself. Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel all came running to help ward off the robot army when Ultron attacked.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Evangeline Lilly Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Ross Marquand as Ultron, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel, and Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi.

The movie marks the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers after her last appearance in the post-credit scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Anthony Mackie's Captain America is also returning after he last appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The description for Avengers: Quantum Encounter reads:

"Join Ant-Man and the Wasp during 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter'—a demonstration of powerful Super Hero technologies. Leap into your own heroic role using an interactive Quantum Core at your table to shrink and grow objects at the push of a button as you take part in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around you. All the while, enjoy a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring a range of delicacies from classic all-American fare to rich African flavors."

Fans react to the clip

Upon the release of the footage from Avengers: Quantum Encounter, Twitter went into a frenzy. Fans could not control their excitement upon witnessing the return of their beloved characters, especially Captain Marvel. WIth #CaptainMarvel trending on Twitter, the reactions kept pouring in.

b | The Marvels ︽✵︽ @house0fdanvers How do people hate the captain marvel movie? fury and coulson, skrulls, carol getting her powers, the soundtrack, goose, the 90s, everything about the movie is amazing like come on

just a girl scene > How do people hate the captain marvel movie? fury and coulson, skrulls, carol getting her powers, the soundtrack, goose, the 90s, everything about the movie is amazing like come on just a girl scene >

Several members of the Avengers were seen teaming up in this first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship film. The new ship is set to feature an attraction called 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter,' where passengers get to play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them," involving the mightiest heroes.

More about the clip

The first footage released by Disney Wish presents Captain Marvel and Captain America interacting with each other, along with action scenes starring Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Ms. Marvel. Captain Marvel and Captain America are engaged in a battle where Sam tells Carol how she could have let things play out a little longer in order to give the guests a better show. He then proceeds to thank her for the assistance before she heads off to space for another mission.

The clip further shows Ms. Marvel, Wasp, and Captain America in action against a fleet of robots - possibly Ultron drones. The Wasp is seen leaping off Captain's shield in slow motion as Ms. Marvel fangirls over teaming with her favorite heroes.

We also get to see Ms. Marvel putting her new powers to good use while Captain America deflects energy blasts with his shield, bouncing it off his enemies. In the end, Ant-Man and Wasp appear to offer some help.

