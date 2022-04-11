Sam Wilson returns as Captain America in Marvel's upcoming 'Symbol of Truth' comic

Sam Wilson will soar high in another Marvel adventure as the "Symbol of Truth" and the carrier of new hope for America.

After the roaring success of the Disney+ series Falcon and The Winter Soldier, fans have been waiting to see Wilson's exploits in another superhero adventure in the garb of Captain America.

Turns out, Marvel heard their fans and stepped up toi the task. In a video teaser dropped last week, Marvel revealed a brand new comic book adventure for Sam Wilson's Captain America. The upcoming comic book is titled Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Created by Tochi Onyebuchi, R.B. Silva and Jesus Aburtov, it will bring us more Sam Wilson as Captain America.

Sam Wilson soars high in Marvel's Captain America: Symbol of Truth comic

Marvel's official Twitter page posted a video teaser last week showing fans the new Captain America soaring across the skies in his white, red and blue costume with wings and his signature shield. They announced the comic book series Captain America: Symbol of Truth which will be set right after the events of The United States of Captain America, where Wilson decides to take up the iconic mantle once again.

The latest comic will show Sam trotting around the globe and coming to a realization about how it feels to represent America on a global level. When asked about the series, writer Tochi Onyebuchi said:

"When so much of American foreign policy historically has been founded on operating in the shadows, manipulating federal employees or members of another government into enacting regime change for the benefit of various corporate interests, what is it going to look like when Sam runs up against the people who would wish to manipulate him for their own ends in terms of furthering 'America's interests' abroad? What does it mean to be the 'Symbol of Truth' in that context?"

Steve Rogers' Captain America is still alive and well in the series, and the two will team up together in another issue titled Captain America #0, penned by Onyebuchi and other writers. After this, Rogers will have its own solo series titled Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, which will be released in June.

𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝘼𝙉𝙕𝙄𝙉𝙂 @JacksonLanzing



We're all working to make the Cap line a vital and unmissable part of the Marvel Universe - and the story Tochi's laying down is . CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH is coming at you - an iconic new age of Sam Wilson, shepherded by our Brother-In-The-Shield @TochiTrueStory We're all working to make the Cap line a vital and unmissable part of the Marvel Universe - and the story Tochi's laying down is CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH is coming at you - an iconic new age of Sam Wilson, shepherded by our Brother-In-The-Shield @TochiTrueStory.We're all working to make the Cap line a vital and unmissable part of the Marvel Universe - and the story Tochi's laying down is 🔥🔥🔥. https://t.co/5RYv7wNved

The plot synopsis of Captain America: Symbol of Truth on Marvel Comics' official website reads as follows:

"CAPTAIN AMERICA SOARS AGAIN! Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more — and enters a world of trouble! Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. As he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history…and, surprisingly, Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas — but is Sam Wilson ready for what comes next? Acclaimed writer Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) teams with Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR) to open a thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA history!"

Captain America: Symbol of Truth releases on May 11, 2022 on Marvel Comics Unlimited. It will also be available in paperback and e-book versions.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee