After making him Captain America, Marvel's new What If...? comic makes Miles Morales Wolverine

Miles Morales is the newest protagonist of a fan-favorite Marvel concept that has shifted the dynamics of the comic book world. An innovative concept that puts our favorite superheroes in various groundbreaking scenarios, mixing and merging them with other superheroes or villains or simply replacing a major event or character. The concept was so extravagant that it went on to garner a hardcore fan base. All this by asking a single question, What If?

What If is a popular comic book series that has also paved its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. The comic series has some amazing titles like What if Avengers were zombies? What if Tony Stark was the Sorcerer Supreme? What if Captain America had awoken in a dystopian America? And many more. The stories take place in a parallel universe and outside the continuity of the original Earth-616.

Marvel has launched a new What If comic series that explores different versions of junior webhead Miles Morales.

The new What If…? re-imagines Miles Morales as Captain America, Wolverine, and even the Hulk.

"What if …the U.S. government recruited, trained, and granted Miles Morales incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum?"

Released on March 2nd, 2022, Issue #1 of What if…? Miles Morales saw the friendly neighborhood Spiderman as Captain America. In this issue, written by Cody ziglar, the radioactive spider never crossed its path with Miles, but instead, Miles is a US soldier. Trained by the military, he is injected with a super-soldier serum that grants him superhuman strength, reflexes, and many other skills.

Miles becomes Captain America, the defender of Justice. Vulture’s granddaughter and Miles' friend Tiana Toomes, also known as Starling, is his trusted sidekick Falcon. Together, they fight villains like Prowler, Tinkerer, and Gray Skull.

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #2 (OF 5)

Fans will get to witness different versions of Miles in the new What If comics. Issue#2 of the series is written by the famous John Ridley, known for his work for Black Panther, Wolverine: Black, White and Blood, and Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1.

What If…? Miles Morales Issue #2 will see Miles step into the shoes of adamantium-clawed weapon X, Wolverine. Set to be released on April 13th, 2022, the comic book will see the webhead lose his family and his loved ones and be created into a weapon meant for killing. Unlike Logan, Miles is seen on the cover with four claws on his hands instead of three standing over the severed head of a Sentinel robot.

In Issue #3 we will see Miles go green with rage and transform into the Incredible Hulk, and in Issue #4, the webhead will be worthy enough to wield the mighty Mjolnir and become the Mighty Thor, God of Thunder. What If…? Miles Morales Issue #3 and #4 will hit the stands and Marvel website on May 11th 2022, and June 1st 2022 respectively.

