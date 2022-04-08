Captain America's comic book debut becomes third most expensive comic after selling at over $3 million

Jack Kirby and Joe Simon's Captain America Comics #1 from the San Francisco Pedigree collection was recently sold for over $3 million at an auction. Previously, the same issue of the comics was sold for over $25k and $915k in the Heritage Auctions in 2010 and 2019, respectively. That implies a rise of 300% from the last bid.

Captain America #1 becomes the third-most-expensive comic book ever sold. The two most expensive comic books are Spider-Man's debut comic Amazing Fantasy #15, which sold for $3.6 million, and Super Man's debut comic, Action Comics #1, which sold several copies in the range of $3.1 and $3.25 million.

Captain America #1 gets a 9.4 rating from CGC

CGC is the leading grading service for pop culture collectibles. A comic book with a high rating from CGC means that it doesn't have any severe handling or manufacturing defects.

High ratings make the comic perfect for fans' money and time.

"There are only three copies at the high CGC 9.4 grade, and only one other time has one of them been up for auction (according to the CGC census, a sole 9.8 copy exists but has never seen the light of an auction house)."

Besides this, the other two comics highly graded by CGC sit at 9.6 and 9.8 ratings. Moreover, Captain America #1 is considered to be one of the best comic books ever. And coming from one of the most famous collections, it is among the most valuable comic books Heritage has ever auctioned.

Exploring Captain America #1 comic

The comic book was published in March 1941. Having Joe Simon and Jack Kirby as writers and pencilers, the issue was a total attention grabber:

"What better way to introduce a hero clad in the American Flag during World War II than by showing him decking Hitler? Simple and effective, we have Joe Simon and Jack Kirby to thank for this one."

It is set during World War 2 and sees a superhero dressed in an American Flag. Steve Rogers became the hero and a symbol of hope when desperately needed.

The supersoldier serum helped him grow in strength. The hero is seen fighting Nazis and Adolf Hitler with the help of other influential people, including his best bud, Bucky Barnes.

