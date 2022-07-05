What time will Good Trouble Season 4 return on Freeform? Release date, trailer and more details explored

The gang is back with unresolved feelings, uncertainty, and drama in Good Trouble's season 4, part 2.

Created by Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg, and Peter Paige, the series follows residents of Downtown LA's The Coterie as they juggle their career, love, and the growing pain of being young at a time when friends become family. It is a spin-off of the Freeform show The Fosters.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming return of Good Trouble Season 4.

When is Season 4 of Good Trouble expected to return?: Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu

Freeform's Good Trouble season 4, part 2, will return on Thursday, July 7 at 10 PM ET/PT. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. i.e., Friday, July 8.

The synopsis for the mid-season premiere reads:

"Davia musters the courage to tell Dennis how she feels; Malika deals with Angelica seeing others."

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Bryan Craig, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Josh Pence, Beau Mirchoff, and Priscilla Quintana. However, Part 2 of Season 4 will not see the return of Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams Foster.

During a recent chat with Hollywood Life, executive producer Joanna Johnson spoke about the inevitability of the show:

"Of course, we knew she was leaving. The fantasy scene where she’s on the witness stand and Wilson is talking to her, I really wrote that very specifically to Maia in many ways as well as Callie. I knew it was going to get her. At the table read as she was reading it, her voice cracked and she started to cry. Then I started to cry. The two of us barely got through the rest of the table read because it was so emotional just knowing this was coming."

Episode 9 recap

Episode 9 of Good Trouble Season 4 saw several unresolved feelings. The episode, titled That's Me in the Spotlight, was engaging as it started with a black and white montage of all the characters and their journeys.

Davia and Luca were front and center of the episode due to their big burlesque showcase. The two showed chemistry as dance partners, but the episode brought complicated feelings and a potential love triangle.

Marianna finally received the go-ahead she needed from FCG to explore her unresolved feelings for Evan, but things seem more complicated now. Joaquin and Marianna also worked on building their friendship, eventually sharing a kiss.

However, there was a massive sigh of relief when Gael confessed his love for Isabella, and she said reciprocated too. The moment felt huge for Gael as he has always followed his feelings and never held back. While Gael and Isabella were in their honeymoon stage of bliss, the tension between Evan and Marianna began to grow, and things took a different direction after he saw Marianna with Joaquin.

Check out the mid-season trailer

The trailer for Part 2 of Good Trouble Season 4 dropped last week and featured some new romance and some new troubles. Episode 10, titled What I Wouldn't Give for Love, will see Davia mustering the courage to tell Dennis how she feels. Malika will deal with Angelica seeing other people while Alice will hire a new manager. The FCG will throw a party to celebrate the launch of their app, and Luca will consider accepting Davia's offer of a home.

Part 2 of Season 4 will conclude with the remaining 4 episodes, the last one airing on Thursday, July 28. Good Trouble is executively produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, Bradley Bredeweg, Greg Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jon M. Chu, Megan Lynn, and Wade Solomon.

Catch the return of Good Trouble Season 4 on Freeform and Hulu starting from Thursday, July 7.

