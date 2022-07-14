What time will Farzar air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Netflix is set to give its viewers yet another sci-fi adult animated series with Farzar.

Created by Roger Black and Waco O'Guin, it is a comedy that follows a disjointed crew who band together to eliminate evil aliens with no intention of making friendly contact on the title planet. The series is produced by Jeff Bradfield, Cullen Crawford, and Nora Nolan.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming Netflix series.

When is Farzar expected to air?

Netflix's Farzar is all set to premiere on Friday, July 15 at 3:00 AM ET. The voice cast includes Kari Wahlgren as conjoined twins Mal and Val, Dana Snyder as Prince Fichael, Bazarack - the leader of the evil aliens who want to take over, and Billy - a chimera-like killing machine who is the group’s voice of reason.

Lance Reddick will be portraying Renzo - the Czar, David Kaye as brilliant scientist Barry Barris, Grey Griffin as the slightly older Queen Flammy, Jerry Minor as half-soldier half-android Scootie alongside Carlos Alazraqui, Brian Hanby and Luke McQuillan. It is one of many adult animated projects Netflix has in development.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Egotistical human warrior Renzo liberated the planet Farzar from the evil alien Bazarack, and then established a human settlement under a huge dome, becoming the Czar. Years later, Farzar is under attack by the evil aliens once again and Renzo’s well-meaning and not-so-bright son Prince Fichael ventures out with his special crew "S.H.A.T." (Special Hostile Assault Team!), made up of a human-solider-turned-cyborg (Scootie), clashing conjoined twins (Val and Mal), an unhinged scientist (Barry Barris), a highly incapable mutant (Billy) and a mischievous little alien known as a chaos-celot. (Zobo). As they begin their journey to fight the aliens that want to kill/eat them, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie."

The project was first unveiled in January 2021, and the 10-episode first season will hit Netflix this week. The trailer for the series was revealed during Netflix’s Geeked Week, along with other project details. The creators, Black and Guin, are both known for their animated series like Brickleberry and Paradise PD.

The release of the series also questions what it would mean for Paradise PD. Season 4, but since there has been no official announcement regarding the same, fans can expect this series to be the only project coming from Black and Guin in the near future.

Check out the trailer for the series

The official trailer for the adult animated series dropped last month and proved that the series will, in every way, stick to its roots and influences, a.k.a. Rick and Morty and Futurama.

The clip gave viewers the gist of what Farzar would really be like, with awkward explicit jokes, a bit of violence, robots, bizarre alien creatures, dark humor, unfair fights to the death, naked gymnastics, explosions, and so much more. All of this will take place when Prince Fichael decides to put together a team to defend his planet and prove to his parents that he is a fierce warrior.

The episodes are directed by Brian Mainolfi, Beth Wollman, Ashley J. Long, Joey Adams, and Pete Michels. The series is executively produced by Roger Black, Scott D. Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, Waco O'Guin, Marc Provissiero, Rocky Russo, Dan Signer, Jeremy Sosenko, and Lon Zimmet.

Stream Farzar from Friday, July 15, on Netflix.

