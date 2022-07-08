Thor 5: Everything we know so far about Chris Hemsworth's Marvel film

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) returned to the big screen after a long time and also hinted at his return in Thor 5.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film revolves around Thor enlisting the help of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Waititi's Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster portrayed by Natalie Portman, who is now the Mighty Thor, to fight Gorr the God Butcher portrayed by Christian Bale, who intends to make the gods extinct.

Here's everything we know about Thor 5.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Is there going to be Thor 5 after Thor: Love and Thunder?

Although there has been no confirmation of Thor's upcoming future, the post credits of the recent film, Thor: Love and Thunder, would suggest otherwise. The film teased Thor 5 with "Thor will return" and set up further potential stories for the same.

While it's safe to assume that fans will be getting another film, all they need is confirmation from director Taika Waititi. There have been rumors about him stepping away as a director, and it's difficult for fans to imagine the world of Thor without him, as he portrays Korg in the films.

When is Thor 5 expected to premiere?

There have not been any release dates or expected dates beyond Marvel Phase 4, so the release of Thor remains a mystery. The gap between Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder has been around five years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, fans can expect the next film to land, at the very earliest, in 2024. Considering that the film has not been announced yet, the wait could go up to 2025 as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder ended with Chris Hemsworth's character and his adopted child, Love - played by his real-life daughter India Hemsworth - heading out for some action against a band of aliens. The two are expected to return for a fifth installment.

In the film, Love wielded a Stormbreaker, while Thor was reunited with Mjolnir in the end. Thor agreed to take care of Love before Gorr died and made a promise as "Uncle Thor" and her guardian.

More about the upcoming film

Fans can also expect Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Taika Waititi's Korg to return. However, what remains a mystery is whether Natalie Portman's Jane, a.k.a. Mighty Thor, will return for another film, as Jane died from Stage 4 cancer, but the final post-credits scene revealed that she turned into a superhero and made it to Valhalla’s Viking afterlife. There. she met Idris Elba's Heimdall as well.

As for Russell Crowe's Zeus and Brett Goldstein's Hercules, fans can assume Goldstein will play the antagonist in Thor 5, meaning Crowe might also return as Zeus.

Hercules' introduction at the end made it clear all will not be smooth sailing for Thor, as Zeus instructed his son to make mortals fear and respect the gods again. So if Hercules does choose to terrorize humankind, Thor and Love could surely intervene.

Fans can expect a showdown between Thunder God and Hercules. The duo have often been seen as rivals in the comics, but they team up time to time, so Hercules probably won't stay a bad guy for long.

Catch Thor: Love and Thunder now playing in theaters. Watch this space for more updates on the next film.

