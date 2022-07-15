Zombies 3 cast list: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly and others to star in Disney+ movie

The oh-so-wild cast of Disney's musical has returned for its latest installment, Zombies 3.

With a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso, the film revolves around a cheer competition but is taken to absurd levels when aliens also join in to participate and win, in addition to their own not-so-friendly planning. It is directed by Paul Hoen.

Zombies 3: Trailer, synopsis and ensemble cast

Disney+'s brand new installment of the popular tween franchise, Zombies 3, is all set to premiere on Friday, July 15 at 3.00 AM ET. The official trailer for the film dropped last month and welcomed viewers back into the lives of monsters and humans, all living in harmony, at Seabrook High School.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition."

Zombies 3 is executively produced by Paul Hoen, David Light, Joseph Raso and Suzanne Farwell. The plot of the film revolves around intergalactic outsiders who have arrived to compete in the cheer-off with the students, only to make them realize that there's more to this than meets the eye.

The film will also have a new soundtrack influenced by modern music and Disney recently unveiled a few tracks from the film, including Alien Invasion, Come On Out and a new rendition of Someday. A special Lost Song version will also premiere on the Channel on August 12, but the main soundtrack will be released on the same day as the film.

Here's a look at the returning cast of the upcoming Disney+ film.

Milo Manheim as Zed

American actor Milo Manheim is best known for his work in the Zombies franchise, Dancing with the Stars, Ghost Whisperer, American Housewife, Celebrity Family Feud and The Conners among other projects.

Manheim will be seen returning as Zed in the upcoming installment titled Zombies 3. His character is a zombie who's on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first of his kind to ever attend college.

Meg Donnelly as Addison

Meg Donnelly is an American actress best known for her work in Team Toon, American Housewife, the Zombies franchise, Celebrity Ghost Stories, Future Shock, The Broken Ones, What Would You Do?, Spider-Man, Bunk'd and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, along with other projects.

Donnelly will be returning as Addison in the upcoming film. Her character is a cheerleader in senior year who's all set to mark the opening of the town’s brand-new cheer pavilion by inviting teams from all over the world for a competition.

Chandler Kinney as Willa

American actress, singer and producer Chandler Kinney is best known for her work in the Zombies franchise, Lethal Weapon and K.C. Undercover along with upcoming projects like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Kinney will be seen returning as Willa in the upcoming installment titled Zombies 3.

Pearce Joza as Wyatt

Pearce Joza is an American actor and stand-up comedian best known for his work in Mech-X4, Lab Rats, the Zombies franchise as well as stage productions of Annie, James and the Giant Peach, A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan and more.

Joza will be returning as Wyatt in the upcoming film.

Other cast members of the film include Ariel Martin as Wynter, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo, RuPaul Charles as The Mothership and Kingston Foster as Zoey.

Catch Zombies 3 streaming on Disney+ from Friday, July 15.

