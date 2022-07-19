Persuasion songs: Every track played in Dakota Johnson's Netflix film

Love is in the air, coupled with some curated music in Netflix's latest book-to-film adaptation, Persuasion.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell and based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, the romantic film follows Anne, who rejects the love of her life, Captain Frederick Wentworth, eight years ago on the advice of friends and family.

Now, Anne must face complications that arise when Captain Wentworth returns to her life in a very awkward social setting. Things become challenging for her as she meets the calculating widower William Elliot, who seems interested in her.

Netflix's Persuasion soundtrack: Beautiful instrumental tracks by Stuart Earl

Jane Austen's timeless love story came to life in Netflix's Persuasion, and just like the romantic, melancholy, and joyful film, its soundtrack also reflects those feelings. Persuasion doesn't have a massive soundtrack and is almost entirely instrumental, but it's still something worth listening to.

Here's a complete list of the songs that play throughout the movie, most of which are by the movie's composer, Stuart Earl. They include:

Quietly Yours by Birdy

Clifftop Prelude by Stuart Earl

Journey to Uppercross by Stuart Earl

Lanterns by Stuart Earl

Into the Sea by Stuart Earl

The Letter by Stuart Earl

Lovers of the film and its soundtrack can listen to these songs on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

End credit song in the Dakota Johnson-starrer

One song from Persuasion's soundtrack that gained popularity was Birdy's Quietly Yours. The song was featured during the film's end credits and instantly won hearts all over the internet.

Performed by Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde, a.k.a. Birdy, the singer is an English singer-songwriter known for winning Open Mic UK in 2008. She is best known for a cover version of Bon Iver's Skinny Love, which became her debut single and ultimate breakthrough.

She then released her debut album Birdy in 2011 and since then has released three albums, most recently Young Heart in 2021. Another one of her songs that made the internet cry in 2014 was featured in The Fault In Our Stars. Every fan of the film loved her songs Tee Shirt and Best Shot.

Quietly Yours, as well as Birdy's other works, are available to stream on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and other streaming services.

About the Netflix film

Persuasion premiered on Friday, July 15, on Netflix and featured Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis as the lead. The drama film had a screenplay by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Other members of the cast include Henry Golding, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant, Ben Bailey, Nia Towle, Izuka Hoyle, Yolanda Kettle, Edward Bluemel, Afolabi Alli, Jenny Rainsford, and Lydia Rose Bewley.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"When Frederick Wentworth -- the one who got away -- crashes back into Anne Elliot's life, she must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

The film is produced by Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie alongside Joe Anderson as the cinematographer.

Stream Persuasion on Netflix.

