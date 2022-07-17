Virgin River Season 4 cast list: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson and others star in Netflix series

The beloved cast of Virgin River has returned for a brand new season of the romantic drama on Netflix.

Based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr and developed by Sue Tenney, the series revolves around a nurse practitioner, Mel Monroe. Seeking a fresh start to a new life, she moved from Los Angeles to a small town in Northern California.

Virgin River Season 4: Trailer, synopsis and ensemble cast

The fourth season of Virgin River is all set to premiere on Wednesday, July 20 on Netflix at 3.00 AM ET. The official trailer for the season dropped last week and viewers saw Mel on a quest to figure out the identity of her baby’s father while also keeping Jack in the dark to preserve his bond with the unborn child.

The series is executively produced by Robyn Carr, Christopher E. Perry, Sue Tenney, Roma Roth and Jocelyn Freid. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

It further reads:

"Hope is still healing from her car accident and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

Here's a look at the returning cast of the Netflix series.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

American actress Alexandra Breckenridge is best known for her work in Big Fat Liar, She's the Man, Dirt, The Ex List, American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, This Is Us and Family Guy, among several other projects.

She will be returning as Mel Monroe in the fourth season of Virgin River. Her character is a nurse practitioner and midwife who moved from Los Angeles.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Martin Henderson is a New Zealand actor known for his roles in Off the Map, Grey's Anatomy, The Ring and Shortland Street, among other projects.

He will be returning as Jack Sheridan in the upcoming season of Netflix's Virgin River. His character is a local bar owner and former U.S. Marine who suffers from PTSD.

Colin Lawrence as Preacher

British-born Canadian actor Colin Lawrence is best known for his work in The 6th Day, Black Point, Dreamcatcher, Missing in America, Hollow Man 2, 2 Rounds 2: Reloaded, The Good Doctor and several other projects.

He will be returning as John "Preacher" Middleton in the fourth season of Virgin River. His character is a close Marine friend of Jack's and works as a chef at his bar.

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine

Lauren Hammersley is a Canadian actress best known for her roles in Mr. D, Orphan Black, Bloody Mary, Saving Hope and other projects. She will be returning as Charmaine in the upcoming season of Netflix's Virgin River.

Other cast members of the series include Tim Matheson as Doc, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie along with new additions Mark Ghanimé as Cameron Hayek and Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler.

Catch Season 4 of Virgin River from Wednesday, July 20 on Netflix.

