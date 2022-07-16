What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 episode 9 air on AMC and AMC +? Release date, plot and more explored

As the series prepares for the finale, Better Call Saul Season 6 is all set to tie all loose ends and give fans an epic conclusion. Episode 9, titled Fun and Games, will air at 9 PM ET on July 18 on AMC and AMC+.

Created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, this season of the critically acclaimed drama picked up from where the fifth season left off, four years before Jimmy McGill met Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul Season 6 takes place in 2004 and shows Jimmy's evolution into the eponymous character, criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman. He and his wife Kim Wexler execute their plan to ruin the career of Howard Hamlin to force a resolution of the Sandpiper case. It also depicts the drug cartel's reactions to the assassination attempt on Lalo Salamanca.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

When is Episode 9 of Better Call Saul Season 6 expected to air?: Episodes will air every Monday

Episode 9 of Better Call Saul Season 6 is set to premiere on Monday, July 18 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on AMC and AMC+. On Netflix, the episode is expected to be released on Tuesday, July 19.

The season stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Tony Dalton as Lalo, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Michael Mando as Nacho Vargo, and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho, and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes."

Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison serve as executive producers. The final five episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 will air every Monday before the series finale on Monday, August 15.

Episode 8 recap

The previous episode of Better Call Saul Season 6 was titled Point and Shoot. It was directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Gordon Smith. The episode saw Lalo providing Jimmy with an address to Gus' house and instructing Jimmy to drive there and shoot him.

Jimmy convinced Lalo to send Kim, after which Lalo tied Jimmy to a chair and left. Jim was apprehended at Gus' front door by Mike, to whom she explained the entire situation with Lalo. She pointed out Gus' body double, which matched Lalo's description. Mike then ordered his men to move towards Jimmy and Kim's apartment.

When Kim said Lalo had agreed to her switching places with Jimmy, Gus realized the shooting attempt was a diversion and drove down to Lavandería Brillant. Lalo was there to obtain evidence from Gus' planned meth lab and subsequently ambushed Gus, killing his bodyguards. Gus then showed Lalo the lab, triggering a power outage.

In the darkness, he reached for the previously hidden handgun and fired several shots at Lalo. After the lights were on, he found that Lalo had wounded him, but he was also fatally injured. Meanwhile, Mike and his men removed Howard's body from Jimmy and Kim's apartment, and Mike explained that Howard's death would be made to look like a suicide. He then supervised Howard and Lalo's burial on the lab floor.

Check out the teaser for the upcoming episode

The teaser for the upcoming episode of Better Call Saul Season 6 was released this week. The episode is titled Fun and Games and is directed by Michael Morris alongside Ann Cherkis as the writer.

The latest installment of Better Call Saul saw Jimmy and Kim dealing with Lalo Salamanca in the aftermath of the Part 1 finale. Things have changed for the leads or the notorious Gus Fring, who still needs to figure out his place in the criminal world. The sixth season of the series was filmed over eleven months in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Stream episode 9 of Better Call Saul Season 6 on AMC and AMC+ on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19 on Netflix.

