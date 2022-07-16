What time will Virgin River Season 4 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Mel and Jack are back with some good and bad news on the latest season of Virgin River.

Developed by Sue Tenney and based on the novels by Robyn Carr, the series follows Mel Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner living in a remote Northern California town. She believes it'll be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. However, Mel soon discovers the realities of small-town living, which aren't as simple as she reckoned.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Virgin River.

When is Virgin River Season 4 expected to air?

Season 4 of Netflix's Virgin River is all set to premiere on Wednesday, July 20 at 3.00 AM ET. The upcoming season will see the return of Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Tim Matheson as Doc, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky and Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie.

The synopsis for the season reads:

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

It further reads:

"Hope is still healing from her car accident and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

Virgin River is executively produced by Robyn Carr, Christopher E. Perry, Sue Tenney, Roma Roth and Jocelyn Freid. Season 4 is said to feature 12 one-hour episodes in total. Netflix renewed Virgin River for seasons 4 and 5 in September 2022, so fans can expect a fifth entry by early 2023.

Recap of Season 3 finale

The season 3 finale of Virgin River was titled A Wedding, No Funeral and a Baby and was directed by Martin Wood alongside Sue Tenney as the writer. The episode focused on Mel after she learned that her IVF procedure was a success and that she is now pregnant. She debated with herself about how and when to tell Jack about the same.

Meanwhile, Doc faithfully kept vigil at the hospital for Hope, while Jack asked Preacher for an update on the partnership offer. The lattermost subsequently expressed his approval. Later, Mel and Brie met for lunch, where the latter revealed that she would be leaving town soon to start afresh. She then shared with Mel that she was r*ped by her ex-boyfriend, with the resultant pregnancy ending in a miscarriage.

Preacher then met up with a friend of Paige's, with alarming consequences for him and for Christopher. Charmaine stopped by the bar to tell Jack about her recent and sudden marriage to Todd.

She also learned that Jack had hired an attorney. Charmaine subsequently shared that Todd did not want him involved with the twins at all. Meanwhile, Calvin was free and made Brady an offer to underwrite Emerald Lumber financially in exchange for continuing to run drugs behind its facade. He subsequently threatened him with charges for Jack's shooting.

Lizzie told Ricky she was in love with him but the two needed to go on and live their lives first. Tara shared with Mel and Jack that someone had set up an anonymous trust for her and Chloe.

Brady tried to persuade Brie to stay, but they were interrupted by the sheriff, who had a search warrant for the premises. Parker and Lizzie drank together as he wanted to persuade her to take him back.

A young stranger checked in at Fitch’s, looking for his grandfather, who he claimed was Doc Mullins. On the other hand, the cops found a gun in Brady’s Jeep, and he was arrested on suspicion of Jack’s attempted murder.

As Mel and Jack watched the sun rise, he reminisced about meeting and falling in love with her, which made her finally tell him that she was pregnant. However, she also revealed not knowing if he was the father.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The official trailer for Season 4 of Virgin River dropped last week and revealed Mel’s quest to figure out the identity of her baby’s father and Jack’s desire to keep the information a secret so that it does not tarnish his bond with the unborn child.

The upcoming season will also see Mark Ghanimé join the cast as the town’s new doctor, Cameron Hayek, as well as Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Doc’s grandson. However, since season 3 included the death of Lilly, viewers may only see Lynda Boyd in flashbacks, if there will be any at all.

Stream the upcoming season of Virgin River on Netflix from Wednesday, July 20.

