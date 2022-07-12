What time will Persuasion air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about Dakota Johnson's film

Netflix's upcoming drama, Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson in the lead role, will premiere on the platform on July 15, 2022. The highly anticipated film is adapted from a novel of the same name by iconic romance novelist Jane Austen.

The film also stars Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, among others, in pivotal supporting roles. Read on to find out the release time of Persuasion on Netflix, plot, what to expect and more details.

Persuasion release time on Netflix, plot and more details about the film

Persuasion is expected to premiere on Netflix on July 15, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT. The trailer for the film, which released on June 14, 2022, offers a peek into the film's vintage setting fans of period romantic dramas would love.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer showcases several interesting events set to unfold in the film, without giving away too many details that could spoil the viewing experience. Along with the trailer, Netflix shared a brief description of the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.''

Viewers can expect a character-driven romantic drama, similar to several other Jane Austen films. The original novel revolves around a young woman named Anne Elliot, who, after seven years, meets her former fiance Frederick Wentworth. The book received widespread critical acclaim and is considered by many Austen fans to be one of the author's finest works.

A quick look at Persuasion cast

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK PERSUASION starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding arrives on Netflix 15 July. PERSUASION starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding arrives on Netflix 15 July. https://t.co/izjtyaz226

The movie features Dakota Johnson in the lead role, along with Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding.

Johnson, who plays the central character of Anne Elliot, looks quite impressive in the trailer, speaking in a British accent. She offers a glimpse of the numerous shades of her character in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her performance pans out in the film.

Over the years, Johnson has been a part of several popular films, including the Fifty Shades series, The Social Network, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and many more. She has garnered critical acclaim for many of her performances on screen.

Cosmo Jarvis plays the role of Johnson's fiance Frederick Wentworth. Jarvis is a musician and actor, who's best known for his works in Lady Macbeth and Funny Face. Henry Golding plays the role of William Elliot in the film. Golding is known for his performances in Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas, The Gentleman, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, there are numerous others in supporting roles, including:

Richard E Grant

Suki Waterhouse

Nikki Amuka-Bird

Ben Bailey

Izuka Hoyle.

The movie is directed by Carrie Cracknell from a script penned by Ronald Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

You can watch Persuasion on Netflix on July 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far