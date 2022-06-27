Top 4 Netflix movie releases in July 2022

Netflix never fails to amaze its audience with its incessant content. With the arrival of a new month, Netflix is bringing in more movies and series for its viewers to binge on. Since the beginning of the year, the OTT platform has been releasing massive hits. Films like The Adam Project, Hustle, and Interceptor have gained immense popularity.

July is also going to be as thrilling as the rest of the year, as Netflix has a variety of movies added to its roster for the month. Despite releasing some nail-biting content, the long-awaited debut of the streamer’s most expensive movie ever, The Gray Man, is definitely going to top the list.

We have tailored a list of movies you can binge watch in the month of July for the perfect movie night at home.

The Gray Man and 3 other Netflix movies releasing in July 2022

1) Persuasion

Release date: July 15, 2022

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Goulding, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Jake Siame, Richard E Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Yolanda Kettle

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, Persuasion is an upcoming American drama based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name. With an extensive star cast, this version of the famous novel will retell the story with a "modern, witty approach". Austen's novels have always been in demand for film adaptations. After Emma’s release in 2022 and several adaptations of The Pride and Prejudice, it is not much of a surprise that another Jane Austen adaptation is in store.

Speaking about directing this adaptation of a timeless masterpiece, director Carrie Cracknell said:

"With period pieces, I’m always interested in there being a connection between then and now, I think period films often teach you as much about the moment they were made in as they do the moment that they’re replicating, somehow."

The story will revolve around Anne Elliot, who lives with her snooty family. Eight years after being persuaded to let go of her suitor of humble origin, Captain Frederick Wentworth, she meets him again. Anne is an incredible woman with a modern mindset who needs to choose between putting her past behind or seizing a second chance at true love.

2) Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

Release date: July 6, 2022

Starring: Talia Ryder, Jordan Fisher, Nico Hiraga, Ayo Edebiri, Sarah Grey, Jennifer Robertson, Julia Benson, Patrick Sabongui, Eva Day

Michael Lewen's directorial debut is this upcoming American drama film based on the eponymous novel by Jennifer E. Smith. The romantic comedy comes from the producers of the popular To All the Boys franchise. The film will be yet another teenage rom-com on Netflix.

Childhood sweethearts Claire and Aidan make a pact to breakup before leaving for college in order to save themselves from heartbreak. They decide to spend one last evening on an epic date, retracing the journey of their relationship. From their first hello, kiss to their first argument, the young couple takes a walk down memory lane. It will be exciting to see if they decide to stay together or say goodbye forever.

3) The Sea Beast

Release date: July 8, 2022

Starring: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke.

From the director of Disney's Big Hero 6, Chris Williams brings this adventurous animated flick about a young British girl of colour who is fascinated with the stories of sea monsters. The trailer is extremely colourful and the animation is certainly very crisp.

Hator's Maisie lives in an orphanage after her parents apparently lost their lives in a monster attack at sea. She runs to Captain Crow and his team of sea monster hunters. There she meets Jacob, a well-known sea monster hunter. The crew is on a quest to kill Red Bluster, a gigantic creature of the sea. Fate has other plans for when Jacob and Maisie get lost at sea and Maisie befriends the Red Bluster.

4) The Gray Man

Release date: July 15, 2022

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura

With a marvelous star-studded cast of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, and Ana de Armas, the Russo brothers are directing Netflix's most ambitious project, The Gray Man. The upcoming action thriller is based on the New York Times bestseller book series of the same name by writer Mark Greaney. It is going to be one of the most expensive Netflix originals of all time and reportedly, a prequel and sequel are already in development.

Gosling plays the titular character, codename Sierra Six, who was once a CIA operative specializing in infiltration and assassination. When an unspecified betrayal puts him in prison, Gosling escapes and starts working as an assassin for hire. However, he is soon made the target of his old colleagues, especially Lloyd Hansen, another top CIA intelligence agent. This results in the pursuit of manhunt across the globe.

