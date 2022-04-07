×
Create
Notifications

Netflix's To All The Boys spin-off series XO, Kitty set to star Choi Min-yeong, Kim Yun-jin, Gia Kim and more in the upcoming drama

XO, Kitty confirms lead roles in the series (Image via @toalltheboys/Twitter)
XO, Kitty confirms lead roles in the series (Image via @toalltheboys/Twitter)
Shania
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Feature

Netflix's To All The Boys spin-off series XO, Kitty has revealed the lead role lineup and is set to star South Korean actors Choi Min-Yeong, Kim Yun-jin, Gia Kim, Lee Sang-heon and more.

The series will take a fun twist and focus on character Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) younger sibling Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) and her new adventure in South Korea.

to all of Kitty’s new classmates: we love you already. make some noise in the comments if you can't wait for XO, Kitty 👇 https://t.co/yDbhytbsiK

The rom-com series is bound to have exciting and emotional scenes as Kitty travels to the other side of the world to meet her long-distance boyfriend. Previously, To All The Boys received huge amounts of traction for its refreshing and unique storyline on high school romance and love.

XO, Kitty Plot, cast, characters and more

Netflix’s upcoming series XO, Kitty has finally revealed the leading roles for the much-anticipated series. A spin-off of the Netflix film series To All The Boys, which narrates the story of Lara Jean who wrote love letters to the boys she had a crush on as a teenager.

the final chapter in your favorite love story has landed. https://t.co/YiMBFZSJJx

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is a young adult romance novel written by Jenny Han. The novel was followed by two sequels, P.S I Still Love You, and Always And Forever, Lara Jean.

With the success of all three film adaptations of the titular trilogy of the novels, Netflix will now release XO, Kitty which focuses on Lara Jean’s sister, Kitty Song Covey, who meets a young boy named Dae during a family trip to South Korea.

we're telling a new story, and the first page is already ✨this exciting.✨ XO, Kitty is now in production! https://t.co/yqjHrzpsUn

In the 10-episode series, Kitty moves halfway across the world to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend Dae. As narrated in the trilogy, Kitty thinks she knows everything when it comes to love, especially when it comes to her family members' love lives.

According to the series logline, Kitty begins to learn about the hardships in a relationship and that things do become complicated when one’s own heart is on the line.

The story isn’t over just yet. 🐱 XO, Kitty, a spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix. ✨ https://t.co/J6ETFFyPlv

Netflix has confirmed nine new actors for the upcoming series. Joining the Kitty squad is Choi Min-yeong, who will play the role of Kitty’s boyfriend, Dae, Anthony Keyvan (from Love Victor), Gia Kim, Lee Sang-heon, Peter Thurnwald (from Players) and Regan Aliyah (from Club Mickey Mouse).

Anthony Keyvan will play the role of Q. Kim will play Yuri, Lee will take on the role of Min Ho, Thurnwald will join the lineup as Alex and Aliyah will play the role of Juliana.

Also joining the cast as recurring are Yunjin Kim (from Lost), Michael K. Lee and Jocelyn Shelfo (from The Summer I Turned Pretty). They will play the roles of Jina, Professor Lee and Madison, respectively.

Already obsessed with the cast from XO, Kitty — a new series where our To All The Boys matchmaker heads to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend only to discover she doesn't know as much about love as she once thought! https://t.co/imcIyqC5Vi
Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Netflix has also shared that production of the upcoming series has already begun in Seoul, South Korea, with Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Katina Medina Mora and Pamela Romanowsky directing the series. Further details regarding the series are yet to be announced.

Edited by Somava Das
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी