Shin Hyun-been and Koo Kyo-hwan to star in an upcoming horror K-drama by 'Train to Busan' director

South Korean actors Shin Hyun-been, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kwak Dong-yeon, Nam Da-reum, Kim Ji-young, and Park Ho-san star in a new TVing K-drama written by the legendary South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho.

Over the years, Yeong Sang-ho has directed horror and thriller masterpieces like Train to Busan, Peninsula, Seoul Station and more. Naturally, netizens are looking forward to another nail-biting and mysterious blockbuster.

According to reports, director Yeon Sang-ho penned down the series' storyline. The K-drama, Monstrous, will be directed by Jang Gun-jae, who won the Best Screenplay award at the 16th Busan Film Critics Award. Jang Gun-jae also won Best Director and Screenplay at the 3rd Wildflower Film Awards with the blockbuster A Midsummer’s Fantasia.

TVing releases Yeong Sang-ho's new K-drama 'Monstrous' posters

On March 8, 2022, TVing released intriguing posters of Yeong Sang-ho's upcoming K-drama Monstrous. The online streaming platform unveiled two posters featuring Shin Hyun-been and Koo Kyo-hwan, playing the lead roles in the horror series.

The two detailed posters show Shin Hyun-been and Koo Kyo-hwan staring at an object reflected in their deep dark eyes. The actors' eyes are partially covered with a piece of cloth. Upon seeing the mysterious object, sudden fear and darkness is cast upon them as an irresistible and mysterious force lures them.

The bright glints in their pupils have created anticipation among viewers. The eerie and perplexing posters have amassed attention and fans are raising questions about what object or supernatural force is luring them.

The worn-out piece of material has vague wording written on it and on the side of the posters, the phrase reads, 'Those who see the eyes will be trapped in hell,’ leaving a chilling and frightening impression.'

The poster concept of the K-drama resembles a lot like the American blockbuster film Bird Box, which was released in 2018, but the storyline differs from the American post-apocalyptic horror thriller movie.

'Monstrous': Where to watch, release date, and more

Monstrous is a horror narrative of a mysterious curse caused by an ancient relic/object which lures people and causes havoc. The unidentified object wasn’t supposed to come out into the world, and now, archeologists have to chase after the multiplying monstrous cases.

Suddenly, a village gets swept up in disaster with the discovery of the mysterious object, which is later identified as a statue of the Buddha. The confusion among those facing a strange terror attack will deliver great suspense to viewers.

Meanwhile, Koo Kyo-hwan plays the role of archeologist Jung Ki-hoon, who searches for supernatural phenomena, but an unexpected case changes his life. He travels to Jinyang County to research Gwibul (a Buddhist statue possessed by an evil spirit). There, he faces a fearful phenomenon.

Shin Hyun-been stars as the genius cryptanalyst, Lee Soo Jin, who experiences a personal disaster. After losing her only daughter, Lee Soo Jin travels to Jinyang County, where she experiences unexplainable events. The two actors' chemistry and strong acting skills are worth anticipating for the K-drama.

So far, limited information has been released by TVing. The Korean drama will be released in April 2022 and will air six episodes. The exact date and time will be announced soon.

