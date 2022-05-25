Netflix's Hustle NBA cameos: 10 players to appear in Adam Sandler film

Hustle is an upcoming sports drama film with an ensemble cast of Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall. The upcoming film is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and produced by Sandler and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

The trailer for Hustle was launched in May and since then has given us an idea of how massive this upcoming sports drama will be. Hustle follows the life of Stanley Sugerman (Sandler), a former basketball talent scout aiming to be a coach. He is on the road to finding upcoming talents who can make it to the NBA. In this quest, Sugerman also realizes what he has been missing in terms of his family and personal life. This is a passionate project for Sandler and that's what makes it different from the rest of his movies.

Sandler, along with co-producer LeBron James, have managed to bring together an ensemble cast of NBA players for cameos in the film. This will be a huge treat for sports fanatics all over the world. Below is a list containing 10 major names who will be a part of this big release.

10 NBA players making a cameo in Hustle

1) Juan Hernangomez

Juan Hernangomez portrays Bo Cruz, the second lead in the film.He is a Spanish professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association. The 27-year-old previously played for Estudiantes of the Liga ACB and has represented the senior Spanish national team.

2) Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon is reportedly making an appearance in Hustle. The NBA star plays for the Denver Nuggets. Gordon has gained a reputation for being one of the all-time greatest competitors in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. He was selected by the Magic with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft after playing a year of college basketball for the University of Arizona.

3) Matisse Thybulle

Another NBA player making an appearance in the film is Matisse. He is an Australian-American professional playing for the Philadelphia 76ers of NBA. Selected in 2019, in the first round of the NBA draft with the 20th overall pick. Consecutively for 2021 and 2022, he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

4) Tobias Harris

A professional American basketball player playing for Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Harris will also be a part of the Adam Sandler movie. Harris played for the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. He also played one season of college basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers before declaring for the 2011 NBA draft where he was drafted 19th overall by the Charlotte Bobcat.

5) Seth Curry

The collection of NBA players in the Adam Sandler movie Hustle also includes Seth Curry. The deadly three-point shooter is currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. His father is former NBA player Dell Curry and the younger brother of NBA player Stephen Curry.

6) Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson will also be appearing in the movie, along with his peers. A player for the Utah Jazz in the NBA, Jordan played college basketball for two seasons with Tulsa before transferring to Missouri. He began his NBA career in 2014 after being drafted in the second round and going to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was transferred to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, and stayed with the team for three and a half seasons.

7) Anthony Edwards

In the trailer for Hustle, Anthony is shown competing against Bo Cruz as another draft prospect. Anthony was selected as the first overall pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft. Nicknamed Ant-Man, the 20-year-old is a shooting guard who played college basketball for the Georgia Bulldogs.

8) Trae Young

Playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young is another professional NBA player appearing in the Adam Sandler movie. He was the fifth pick of the 2018 draft after becoming the Big 12 Freshman of the Year at Oklahoma. The two-time NBA All-Star became the only player to ever lead the NCAA in both points and assists in a single season.

9) Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is also making a cameo in Hustle. He is a professional NBA player for the Miami Heat. In 2016, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team and has been a six-time NBA All-Star. The six-time NBA All-Star also won the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, their first title in franchise history. He was a member of the gold-winning U.S. national team at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

10) Khris Middleton

NBA star Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks will be featured in the Netflix drama. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021. In the trailer, he is seen during an interview at the NBA Draft Combine with Anthony Edwards. Khris began his NBA career in 2012 as a second-round pick by the Detroit Pistons but did not play much before moving to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Charleston native is part of the Brisbane Bullets' ownership group.

Hustle is set to release on Netflix on June 8, 2022. This will be Sandler's second dramatic role in recent years after 2019's Uncut Gems.

