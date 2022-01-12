TikTok’s Adam Sandler death hoax debunked 

Adam Sandler fans were shocked after numerous videos popped up on TikTok claiming that the actor had recently passed away. Cause of the death varied from video to video. While some pointed towards health issues, others blamed an unknown accident.

After a little probing, the rumors were found to be completely fake. The videos are part of a minor TikTok trend which had started a few years ago.

The actor is yet to make any comments on the trend connected to these fake rumors.

Adam Sandler is not dead

The TikToks claiming Adam Sandler to be dead are inspired by a past trend. This trend pops up briefly every year with people posting fake news about a public personality's demise. However, the videos usually end after being exposed as pranks. They are categorized as reactional videos and promote the remix feature on the app.

Unfortunately, with its humongous userbase, it is not unusual for a prank to transform into fake news on Tiktok.

As for the actor, Adam Sandler is alive and healthy. 2 days ago, he had paid tribute to Bob Saget on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The two had worked together for the comedy film Dirty Work.

Twitter was in shock upon hearing the fake news. Netizens started tweeting and tagging the actor for clarification.

Adam Sandler will be missing from latest Hotel Transylvania movie

Sandler, who was last seen working on a Netflix show titled 'Hustle,' will not be returning as the voice behind Count Dracula for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Brian Hull and Brad Abrell are voicing the character in the fourth installment of the series. Adam Sandler has also acted as an executive producer for the past three movies in the series.

Critics have posted mixed reviews for the movie. Mike Reyes from Cinemablend rated the movie 3.5/5 and found the movie to be a "fitting end" for the franchise. Meanwhile, Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm rated it at 5/10, calling the movie "fine."

Transformania is the fourth and final installment for the franchise 'Hotel Transylvania', which was first released in 2012. Fans can live stream the movie on Amazon Prime from January 14.

